Woman indicted for allegedly pepper spraying and robbing disabled woman

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls woman has been indicted for allegedly spraying a wheelchair-bound amputee with pepper spray and robbing her.

Rochelle Convery, 34, is charged with an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 26, 2021.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 16th Street to investigate a robbery with a weapon.

The victim, whom police said had reddened eyes, said Convery and William Henderson approached her and sprayed her, then stole her potato chips and mayonnaise.

Police found the two suspects 15 minutes later on Holliday Street.

They said they found pepper spray in Convery’s purse and potato chips and mayo in her backpack.

Officers said Convery told them she and the man confronted the woman because she called them thieves and Convery wanted to know why.

Convery said Henderson told her to spray the victim with pepper spray, and she took it out of her purse, but she never sprayed it.

Officers said she told them Henderson then took the spray from her and sprayed the victim.

Henderson was indicted in this case in October.

Henderson has previous arrests for assault and aggravated robbery.

He was charged with assault of an officer while he was in jail. Authorities allege he hit a detention officer with a bottle of soap.

That case has been dismissed, but another is pending for harassment of a public official in which he allegedly spat on a detention officer. Detention officers reported he had made several threats to officers that week.

