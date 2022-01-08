UK Vinyl Sales Reached Record Highs In 2021

John Legend has sold his publishing catalog and his royalty rights to BMG and the investment firm KKR for an undisclosed amount, Bloomberg reports.
Per regulatory filings, BMG Rights Management and KKR each purchased a 50% stake in Legend’s catalogue. The deal covers all the music Legend wrote from late 2004 through early 2021, an impressive body of work that includes hits like “Ordinary People,” “Green Light,” “All of Me,” and his 2014 Grammy and Oscar-winning track with Common, “Glory.”
Reps for BMG, KKR and Legend did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.
Legend’s catalogue is the second BMG and KKR...
Comments / 0