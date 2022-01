DENVER (CBS4) — A 45-year-old Texas woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in federal prison for writing counterfeit checks to purchase postage stamps at Colorado and Texas post offices for more than a year. Fanice Reed was also ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to pay $72,727.99 in restitution and undergo three years of supervision after her release. Reed provided false identification and wrote fake checks to be drawn on bank accounts belonging law firms, non-profit groups, or other business entities, all of which did not exist. According to the plea agreement in the case, Reed sometimes told postal employees that...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO