Tim McCarver was on the other end of the phone talking about Willie McCovey, who would have turned 84 today. He was talking about how even on a team that had Willie Mays on it, how much Giants fans in San Francisco cherished McCovey because, as McCarver said, “He was theirs,” from the time that the big man known as Stretch hit the big leagues in 1959 and won Rookie of the Year after playing just 52 games.

