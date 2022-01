Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s three-point shooting struggles have been a recent talking point among fans. The fourth-year guard is shooting 28.1 percent from three on 6.2 attempts. This is not a good mark to have as Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player in the entire league who is attempting at least six threes a game while shooting less than 30%. Just for context, there are currently 58 players who are shooting at least six threes a game. The percentage is pretty low, especially when compared to how he shot 37.3 percent from three in his first three seasons in the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO