When the television show 'Shipping Wars' first popped up on A&E there was something about it that hooked me, it told me about things I knew nothing about. I'd never had any friends or family members who were into shipping and logistics and the concept was interesting to me. After a few seasons of the show I got busy and didn't keep up on the new episodes. There were new cast members introduced but maybe it's time for me to watch again as a Longview business will be on the show.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO