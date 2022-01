As the former state epidemiologist of Utah, Dr. Angela Dunn, 40, found herself at the helm of informing the public about the COVID-19 pandemic last year. While many raved about her concise and jargon-free media briefings (Gov. Spencer Cox wore an “I (Heart) Dr. Dunn” t-shirt at her last media briefing), Dunn also faced many naysayers and even threats. But through it all, she continued to emphasize information over politics.

