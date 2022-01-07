ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Bet on it: NY mobile sports gambling to go live this weekend

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZwFJ_0dfsKCBf00

Mobile sports betting is coming to New York.

The state’s gaming commission announced Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets as early as Saturday morning.

The announcement gave the go-ahead to Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive. The New York State Gaming Commission said the other five - Wynn Interactive, Resorts World, BallyBet, BetMGM and PointsBet - are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved when those requirements are met.

Several upstate casinos began allowing in-person sports betting in 2019, but the push to tap into the more lucrative mobile market stalled while then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned whether approving it would require a change to the state’s constitution, before he ultimately signed the the bill into law in April.

State elected officials have estimated it could bring in up to $500 million in tax revenue annually.

Democratic state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., a longtime advocate for legal sports gambling, called the announcement Thursday “great news for New York in terms of revenue, new funding for education, addiction programs and youth sports, as well as new jobs.”

Since 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1990s federal law against sports gambling in a case brought by then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, about half of U.S. states have implemented some form of legal sports gambling. New York has seen neighboring New Jersey and other nearby states, most recently Connecticut, implement sports betting laws that lured away gamblers and revenue.

New Jersey has surpassed Nevada as the top sports betting market in the U.S. Through the end of November, New Jersey’s nine casinos and the three horse tracks that take sports bets have taken nearly $10 billion in wagers, including online wagers. Industry experts have estimated as much as 25% to 30% of sports bets in New Jersey are placed by New York residents.

Connecticut began accepting sports wagers in October, and Pennsylvania has had legal sports betting since late 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Gambling Addiction#Gambling Commission#Mobile#Ny Mobile Sports#Caesars Sportsbook#Fanduel#Rush Street Interactive#Resorts World#Pointsbet#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy