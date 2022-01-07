Lakers: Judge Denies Request to Throw Out Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over Crash Photos

A federal judge in California has denied a request from LA county to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant. The lawsuit is over photos taken at the scene of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash in January of 2020. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The suit filed by Vanessa in September of 2020 claims pictures taken at the scene were shared by county fire and sheriff’s department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation. The suit seeks undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy. Lawyers for LA county requested the suit be dismissed in November. The trial is set to begin as soon as next month.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO