NBA

Lakers: Judge Denies Request to Throw Out Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over Crash Photos

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle over the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues this week. Almost two years...

www.lakers365.com

abc17news.com

Bid fails to dismiss Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for Los Angeles County failed in their bid to persuade a federal judge to end Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others. The Los Angeles Times reports that U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Wednesday rejected a county motion that would have dismissed the case. The judge said there are genuine issues of material facts for trial. Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claims she and her family suffered emotional distress after a Times investigation found that county sheriff’s deputies took photos of the January 2020 crash scene and later shared them.
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
Black Enterprise

Los Angeles County Loses Bid to Have Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Dismissed

After trying in earnest to have Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County dismissed, a federal judge ended the county’s bid earlier this week. According to the Los Angeles Times, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter has denied the county lawyers’ motion for summary judgment. If the judgment had been granted, the case against Los Angeles County would have been dismissed. The judge stated that “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial.”
Vibe

Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Against Los Angeles County Over Unauthorized Crash Site Photos Will Not Be Dismissed

A federal judge denied a defense motion on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County. The widow of Kobe Bryant is suing for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy after first responders reportedly released unauthorized photos taken at the site of the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the beloved NBA star as well as their daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others. The photos allegedly include body parts from the victims and were shared on at least 28 devices owned by sheriff’s deputies and a dozen firefighters. L.A. County Sheriff...
WSFA

Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit

(CNN) - A federal judge in California has rejected a bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over the sharing of photos from Kobe Bryant’s helicopter site. The NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in January 2020. The...
wfxb.com

Federal Judge Denies Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Involving Photos Take of Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Crash Scene

A federal judge in California has denied a request from LA county to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant. The lawsuit is over photos taken at the scene of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash in January of 2020. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The suit filed by Vanessa in September of 2020 claims pictures taken at the scene were shared by county fire and sheriff’s department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation. The suit seeks undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy. Lawyers for LA county requested the suit be dismissed in November. The trial is set to begin as soon as next month.
