Parents and teens often share a treasure trove of inside jokes and secret expressions that only they know. Some families have also established go-to emojis and phrases that a teen can use if they're ever in a situation they need the parent's help getting out of—and they want to be discreet. A parent on Reddit explained exactly how this works, noting recently in the Parenting subreddit that their kid just texted them a hot dog emoji, which is "code for I want to come home, but I want it to be your fault."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO