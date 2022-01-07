Hoover police searching for armed robbery suspect

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreens store Friday afternoon.

According to the HPD, the robbery took place at approximately 2 p.m. at the Walgreens in the 5200 block of Ross Bridge Parkway. Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a short Black man.

Deer Valley Elementary School was placed on lock-down as a precaution, which delayed afternoon dismissal until approximately 4 p.m. Police have since suspended the search as it is believed the suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call 911 or the HPD at 205-822-5300.

