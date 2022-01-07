ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hoover police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx2IE_0dfsHgMi00

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreens store Friday afternoon.

According to the HPD, the robbery took place at approximately 2 p.m. at the Walgreens in the 5200 block of Ross Bridge Parkway. Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a short Black man.

Deer Valley Elementary School was placed on lock-down as a precaution, which delayed afternoon dismissal until approximately 4 p.m. Police have since suspended the search as it is believed the suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call 911 or the HPD at 205-822-5300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hoover, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

2 left with life-threatening injuries after Titusville shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood Sunday evening. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 440 block of Iota Avenue. The two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Birmingham Police Department says that they have two […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Wiat#Hpd#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Body of man found next to roadway in West Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a man was found on the side of a roadway by a passerby in West Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Shady Grove Road at Porter Road on reports that the victim may have been a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

CBS 42

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy