Petersburg woman looking for answers after brother's suspicious death

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg woman is searching for more answers after her brother's death left her with many questions.

"I'm frustrated. I'm hurt. I'm upset. I want my brother back but I can't have him back," Cathie Myers said.

Myers is finding her brother's death difficult to accept.

Trenton Myers moved into the Carriage House Apartments last November. But at the end of December, Cathie became concerned.

"I couldn't get in touch with him. I had tried for three days," Myers said.

On December 27, Petersburg Police performed a welfare check at Trenton's apartment.

"They walked in, found him dead in the living room. He was halfway on the futon, halfway on the floor," Myers said.

However, when Cathie saw the apartment, she quickly grew suspicious.

"The whole apartment was trashed. It was torn up when they found him. You don't have furniture thrown from one end of the place to the other. He was very clean. He was a clean person," Myers said.

Cathie also said there were changes in the apartment when she returned.

"Thursday when I went in, there was a TV stand in the living room turned over. And no chair in the living room. I went in Friday with police, there was a chair in the living room and the TV stand was gone," Myers said.

Cathie also wanted to see the surveillance video from the hallway leading to her brother's apartment, but she said the Carriage House denied the request without a subpoena.

Petersburg Police said they have physical evidence that there was no foul play.