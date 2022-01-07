Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ to debut directly on Disney+

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast of Universal’s globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355” were no match for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend.
The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend’s haul, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million) and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). At this rate, it’ll...
