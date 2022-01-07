Daily Video

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
The Herald

Orthodox celebrate Christmas with their own traditions, date

SHARON – It was hard for Father Steve Repa to awaken with gusto Thursday morning. “I spent last night and into the morning preparing the church and (social) hall for Christmas,’’ Repa said. As pastor of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon, he was readying his...
The Herald

Kelly announces Class of 2026 U.S. service academy nominees

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Butler) has announced the names of nominees from throughout the 16th Congressional District to the prestigious United States service academies for the graduating Class of 2026. A congressional nomination is an important part of the application process for those seeking admission into the U.S. Air Force...
The Herald

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

WASHINGTON — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
UPI News

16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal lawsuit filed in Illinois over the weekend accuses 16 private universities -- including Rice University in Houston -- of using a shared formula to calculate the financial needs of student applicants in a way that unfairly limits aid to students who need it. The...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone

In 2015, Sherry Turkle, a social scientist and licensed psychologist, wrote a bestseller – “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power Of Talk In a Digital Age” – on how in-person interactions are being replaced by devices such as smartphones. This book was released years after Facebook and other platforms began to not only replace conversations, but also […] The post Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Tampa Bay Times

NyQuil isn’t a cure-all for omicron variant

According to a meme of actor Will Smith, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is easy to treat with common cold medicine. Several Facebook users, including conservative politician Kimberly Klacik, shared a two-part image listing the “top five” omicron symptoms, which it says are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. At the bottom of the picture is an image of Smith, pointing to a bottle of NyQuil, which lists those very symptoms.
Variety

Mark Lima Named CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News named Mark Lima, previously its West Coast bureau chief, to oversee its Washington bureau, part of a broadening of senior executives at the pivotal outpost. The Washington bureau has taken on more importance in recent years, owing to a decision to move production of “CBS Evening News” to the nation’s capital in 2019. As part of the moves, Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face The Nation,” was given the additional role of executive editor of politics. Matthew Mosk, a veteran of ABC News, was named senior investigative editorial director. “We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to...
kutztown.edu

Daily Brief

End Campus Racism: Newsletter from Senator Haywood. Please read the Fall 2021 newsletter from State Senator Art Haywood titled, "Own Our Solutions: End Campus Racism." KU hosted a press conference in July 2021 for State Senator Haywood, who announced new funding for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at State System universities.
kutztown.edu

Daily Brief

Kutztown University is one of 260 campuses in the United States to be accepted into the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute Affiliation Program. As an affiliated university, KU portrays to students and employers that its curriculum is closely tied to the practice of investment management and is helpful to students preparing for the CFA program exams. CFA Institute is the international association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. There are more than 160,000 CFA charter holders worldwide in 164 different markets.
