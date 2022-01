Samsung has revealed its new line-up of Dolby Atmos soundbars at CES, which will be able to receive wireless multichannel audio from compatible 2022 Samsung TVs. This will mean that those who own a QN80B and above can enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos sound without the need for an unsightly HDMI cable connecting their TV and soundbar. It doesn't appear as though the feature will require the purchase of an additional accessory, as with LG's similar wireless audio technology WOWcast, but there's no word yet on how much latency and/or level of lossless performance users can expect.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO