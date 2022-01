A man has been arrested after he was charged with intentionally striking two pedestrians with a car in Waukegan, requiring them to be transported to the hospital. Antonio C. Hurtado, 52, of the 200 block of Bluff Court in Waukegan, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery and driving with a revoked license.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO