Public Health

U.S. unemployment rate sinks to 3.9%

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop...

FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
State
Washington State
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
As unemployment falls, interest rate hikes grow nearer

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they are poised to raise interest rates this year as they try to put a lid on high inflation, and new data showing that the unemployment rate declined is likely to keep them on track to pull back their support for the economy.
Middletown Press

U.S. adds fewer jobs than forecast, unemployment rate falls

U.S. employers added fewer jobs in December than forecast, while the jobless rate fell below 4% and wages jumped, adding to evidence of a tight labor market that's expected to help spur Federal Reserve interest rate liftoff as soon as March. The 199,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last month followed...
TheDailyBeast

December Jobs Report Shows Dismal New Hiring, but Unemployment Rate Is Down to 3.9%

December’s jobs report, released Friday by the Labor Department, shows a mixed bag of results: The unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, but non-farm employers added a dismal 190,000 new hires. Overall, however, the economy added a record number of jobs in 2021 as the U.S. slowly recovered from the horror of 2020. The total unemployment level is still 2.9 million below what it was in February 2020, just before businesses started shutting down as COVID swept the globe. Friday’s report doesn’t reflect the impact of the January’s Omicron surge, but The Wall Street Journal reports that the fresh outbreak has so far had minimal effect on employment. Jobless claims were at 207,000 last week, almost the lowest level in 50 years.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
