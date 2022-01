One of my favorite winter activities is doing puzzles in my pockets of free time & today as we are snowed in, I was reminded of that love of puzzles! We love to keep an ongoing puzzle going on the table in our library that we sit down to do when we get some free time. It’s a hobby that both Jose & I enjoy doing together which makes it even better. Each winter we have a puzzle [or 5 depending on how severe the winter is] that we complete. One of our secrets to doing the puzzle is to keep it out and ready to do as we get little pockets of time. It usually takes us a week or two to complete, but it’s a cozy winter bucket list item that I thought I would pass along in case you were looking for something to do this winter too.

