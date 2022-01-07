Lovely Valentine’s Day Decor

Last year I did a post on winter quilts in one of my pine armoires. I love that post because it shows my true style of being cozy. It’s making everyday items part of your decor that gives it the cozy little vibe I always love in our home & share daily here & on my socials. Quilts have always been a love language for me. I love not only looking at pretty quilts, collecting pretty quilts that are old & new but also I love having them readily available to grab on my way to the sofa or bed to wrap myself in. Today we are in the middle of a snowstorm here in Michigan so I put some of my quilts in our upstairs hallway winter white cabinet & I wanted to share this little cozy moment with you along with some lovely quilt options…

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO