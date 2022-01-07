ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Lovely Valentine’s Day Decor

lizmarieblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my book, Cozy White Cottage Seasons, I share 100 cozy tips to take you through each season. One of the last tips in the book (Tip 99, to be exact) shares some cozy tips for Valentine’s Day! While I tend to take a minimalist approach when decorating for the holiday,...

www.lizmarieblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

15 Songs About Love, Friendship, & Family To Listen To With Your Kids On Valentine's Day

So, you’re already gearing up for Valentine’s Day celebrations with your little one with a cute playlist. But... what Valentine’s Day songs for kids can you include? Are there Valentine’s Day songs for kids? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered with this family-friendly list of songs about love, friendship, family, and, of course, Valentine’s Day itself!
RELATIONSHIPS
lizmarieblog.com

Splurge or Save Home Decor Staples

I’m back with another splurge or save blog post! This time it’s all about home decor staples! One goal of mine in 2022 is to continue offering and sharing cozy items at all price points. That is why I love writing these splurge or save posts because it gives me a chance to search around the internet for the best prices for you! The home decor staples that I am sharing today are items that you can keep in your home year-round and can complement the other decor. If you would like to see past week’s splurge or save blog posts, click here [HERE]!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elite Daily

Show Your Fur Babies So Much Love With PetSmart’s Valentine’s Day Collection

Showing your loved ones how much you care is an all year thing, but on Valentine’s Day, you really get to go all out. For some, this may mean writing your bestie a handwritten note or treating your partner to a picnic in the living room. With PetSmart’s Valentine’s Day 2022 collection, you can also shower your fur babies with some gifts on Feb. 14.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Flower Delivery#Grocery Store#Floral Boutiques Urban#Instagram
lizmarieblog.com

Tuesday Treasures 24

Welcome to Tuesday Treasures! In this weekly blog post, I share some great vintage and antique treasures from around the internet. I love curating special home decor items to share with you. Whether you are just here to window shop or to find the perfect antique to add to your collection, there is something for everyone! If you are interested in exploring my past Tuesday Treasures antiques, click here [HERE].
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Treat Your Partner With the 25 Best Chocolate Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

Chocolate is (and always will be) a staple of Valentine’s Day. It’s a day for tasteful decadence, and the right box of chocolate is a delicious way to show some love. A box of the best chocolate for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift for a platonic friend or relative, and it also works great as a gift for your sweetheart. Of course, if you’re going all out for February 14, chocolate should probably be a supplement to a bigger gift. And, let’s not forget, chocolate is an aphrodisiac, meaning it’s the perfect starting course before heading to the bedroom...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
lizmarieblog.com

Winter White Cabinet – Winter Quilt Edition

Last year I did a post on winter quilts in one of my pine armoires. I love that post because it shows my true style of being cozy. It’s making everyday items part of your decor that gives it the cozy little vibe I always love in our home & share daily here & on my socials. Quilts have always been a love language for me. I love not only looking at pretty quilts, collecting pretty quilts that are old & new but also I love having them readily available to grab on my way to the sofa or bed to wrap myself in. Today we are in the middle of a snowstorm here in Michigan so I put some of my quilts in our upstairs hallway winter white cabinet & I wanted to share this little cozy moment with you along with some lovely quilt options…
INTERIOR DESIGN
lizmarieblog.com

5 Pantry Scroll Stoppers

I have always been so intrigued to take a peek into others pantry spaces. They can be as grand or as minimal, and everyone has their own definition of what a pantry is and what it is used for. So today I am sharing 5 pantry scroll stoppers! I have a feeling some of these photos may shock you but that’s what is so fun about these scroll stoppers blog posts! if this is your first time viewing this series, you may be wondering what a scroll stopper is. In this weekly blog post series, I share 5 images that I call scroll stoppers because of how striking they are. Sometimes I am able to find a common theme, other times I share 5 unique photos! If you would like to view past week’s images, click here [HERE].
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Want to Get a Head-Start on Valentine’s Day Prep? Pick Up These Delicious Treats from Target

We know 2022 just started less than a week ago, but we already have our sights on Valentine’s Day. (It doesn’t matter if you have a significant other, inner circle of always-there-for-you family and friends, or want to honor yourself, one thing’s for sure: Valentine’s Day is all about giving the extra people in your life some extra love.) And, what better way to show all your nearest and dearest just how much you care than with a sweet treat? The good news is you don’t have to look far to satisfy your loved one’s taste buds. Target is packed with...
SHOPPING
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Christmas Gift For Her Granddaughter Raises Concerns

Martha Stewart is dealing with some critics after an Instagram post that she no doubt intended to be heartwarming somewhat backfired. Alongside a picture of a collection of makeup that any cosmetologist would covet, Stewart posted the caption, "Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas." However, Stewart...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy