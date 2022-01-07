Former Gartner analyst David Mahdi joins Sectigo as Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor

Stimwave Technologies announced the appointment of Chris Valois as its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, effective January 1, 2022. “We are pleased to have Chris join our team in this newly created critical function. His leadership experience with new therapy development, strategic planning, and commercial roles will be invaluable to our company’s growth trajectory. This is a key turning point in the continued commercialization of our innovative spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation platforms,” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer. “With many of the foundational pieces of our organization in place, we are now prepared to further accelerate our collaboration with medical facilities, physicians and their teams to bring our therapy to many more patients in need of freedom from their chronic pain. We’re confident that Chris will help propel Stimwave Technologies to the next level.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO