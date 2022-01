Start Running by Women’s Running is the ultimate guide for new runners! In this handy guide, you’ll find all the support and inspiration to try running for the first time, and to build it into a healthy lifestyle. Here, we take you through all the basics you need to know before you set out for the first time: what to wear, how to warm up, and what to expect. We’ve included a really (really!) simple training plan to help you take your running from standing to Wonder Woman (or couch to 10k, whichever you prefer). And we also include lots of inspiring chat to help support you on your running journey.

6 DAYS AGO