Presidential Election

Kamala hits the road! VP avoids answering question about chaos in her office by saying she plans to get out of DC more in 2022 to visit 'folks who will be impacted by our policies'

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kamala Harris on Thursday laughed off questions about chaos in her office, despite seven members of her team quitting in the past six months.

The vice president was asked by PBS how she felt about her first year in office, which host Judy Woodruff said 'has not been an easy one for you.'

Woodruff added: 'There have been a rash of stories about dissension inside your office, inside the White House, about — questions about your role.'

Yet Harris, asked what she had learnt, replied: 'Well, one of the things I have learned is to get out of D.C.'

Her response gave rise to speculation that she may visit the U.S.-Mexico border once more, in her role as Biden's envoy for dealing with the troublesome frontier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jL13h_0dfryvpD00
Kamala Harris spoke to PBS on Thursday and was asked what she had learned during her first year in office. She said she learned that she needed to get out of Washington DC more
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7oHy_0dfryvpD00
Harris is seen on June 28 visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFMn8_0dfryvpD00
Harris is seen speaking to Gloria Chavez, chief of the El Paso sector for U.S. Border Patrol, on June 28. She finally visited the border after being named as Biden's envoy in March

In March, Biden tasked Harris with addressing the root causes of the migration crisis, a role he had when he was vice president during an earlier spike in border crossings.

In June, Harris finally visited El Paso, Texas, to speak to border agents - after weeks of pressure from Republicans and some Democrats, who argued she needed to see the situation for herself.

November saw a 140 per cent increase in border crossings year-on-year, according to Customs and Border Protection - so Harris may decide to revisit the region to show her support.

Harris proceeded to discuss her travel plans - but failed to address the multiple reports of chaos and unhappiness among her team.

'I think it's important to definitely be out and be - I can't tell you when I have been able to get out of D.C. and be with the folks who are actually informing our policies and will be impacted by our policies.

'I do hope that, this year, I will be able to get out there more.

'I know the president feels the same way, so that we can make sure that we are with the folks, and not just, frankly, hanging out in D.C. with the pundits.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCTA8_0dfryvpD00
Harris is seen speaking to reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 2

Earlier on Thursday it was reported that Harris has hired longtime Democratic communications aide Jamal Simmons, to replace one of the seven departing senior employees.

Simmons will join the team after communications director Ashley Etienne and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders took their leave in November and December.

On Wednesday, her director of press operations, Peter Velz, became the latest to quit. The day before, Vincent Evans, her deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, announced he was leaving to take on a role on Capitol Hill.

Harris has been branded a 'bully' who dishes out 'soul-destroying criticism' and is impossible to work with.

Yet White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed at the time that the exodus from Harris' office was 'natural' and 'a very positive thing.'

'Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding but it's also grueling and exhausting,' she said during a press briefing.

'If you look at past precedent, it's natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years and that is applicable to many of these individuals.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOyhq_0dfryvpD00
Symone Sanders (left), Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson, left the White House at the end of 2021. It came after Ashley Etienne (right), Harris' former communications director, left in November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Rdmh_0dfryvpD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J09NS_0dfryvpD00
Pete Velz (left) made his announcement the day after Vince Evans (right) confirmed his departure from Harris' team

The reports of discord have not helped her approval ratings.

A new poll on Tuesday put it at 32 percent - a poor rating, but a 4 percent increase from the November poll where her approval was at only 28 percent.

Harris told Woodruff that she understood people's frustrations about the pandemic, but said they were making progress.

'We know that the approach, in terms of vaccines, boosters and masks, work,' she said.

'Today, the vast majority of schools are open. Today, we have a vaccine that the majority of Americans have actually received. Boosters, we are seeing great progress with that. People are wearing their masks. So, we have seen progress. We are seeing businesses reopen.

'And I think it's important for us to see in this moment we're still — it is extremely frustrating, there's no question, for all of us. But we also must acknowledge that there has been progress and that that is the trajectory.

'But there are still steps to go. We have still work to do. And, in particular, around the vaccines and masks, we want to make sure that everyone is taking advantage of all the tools that we do have available to us right now.'

Harris brushed off criticism in a letter, published earlier on Thursday, from six prominent public health advisers who were part of the Biden-Harris transition team. The six pleaded with the president to adopt an entirely new pandemic strategy geared to what they termed the new normal of living with this virus indefinitely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xq78g_0dfryvpD00
Harris told Woodruff that she understood people's frustration with the continuing pandemic, but insisted they were on the right track

Harris said their strategy was working.

'We welcome, of course, anyone who has information, especially those who are experts, about how we can accomplish these goals,' she said.

'But there are certain things that are without debate, and really not even necessary for discussion at this point among people who are knowledgeable about what needs to happen, in terms of vaccines and boosters and masks.'

Harris told Woodruff that another priority for the administration was passing voting reform bills.

Speaking on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, she said she was hopeful that the House special committee investigating the riot would get to the bottom of what happened.

'From what I'm witnessing from the outside, it seems that they are exercising great diligence, and they are being guided by the facts and law, and doing their job, and upholding their oath to defend and support the Constitution of the United States,' she said.

'I do have faith in the process that they have embarked upon.

'And I think we will see — I hope and I believe we will see justice come out of it.'

