Nebraska farmer likely to adjust crop rotation with high input costs. Record input costs are driving some farmers to adjust crop rotations for 2022. Quentin Connealy farms along the Missouri in Northeast Nebraska and says he’s likely to switch some rotations. “We can usually go a couple, 2 or 3 years here with corn on corn and then go to beans, but maybe where we would’ve gone a third year corn on corn we will probably hold off and go to beans with beans hanging up there like they are.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO