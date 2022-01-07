Friday FOTD Vibes: Unexpectedly Glittery

At the first breath of the new year, luxury fashion house Dior shares their new line of Dior Vibe Bags. Originally debuted at the Dior 2022 Cruise show in Athens, the line is now available online. For this collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri draws from a carefully crafted balance of sportswear and the classic Dior heritage, in which every piece features a Chiristan Dior signature or a Monsieur Dior’s lucky charm. Dior enlisted principal athelets Athina Koini, Ramla Ali, Nadia Nadim, Eleonora Abbagnato, Sun Yiwen and Darsea Liu, Briana King, and Yuna Kim to showcase the true hybrid elegance and performance.
