ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Friday FOTD Vibes: Unexpectedly Glittery

By Karen
makeupandbeautyblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI totally didn’t expect this look to end up so glittery and pink, but hey, it’s Friday, so might as well, right?. I’m using the new Rare Beauty products I picked up earlier this week! As you can see, the Discovery Eyeshadow...

makeupandbeautyblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

White Leather Jackets Are a Vibe—These Are the Best on the Internet

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: wearing white in the winter looks incredibly luxe. In the midst of the mundane winter lull, wearing white is the ultimate breah of fresh air—for both your wardrobe and your state of mind. And while monochromatic white ensembles are always a successful style solution, supplementing your look with white accent pieces is equally as powerful when done with the right wardrobe staple, like a leather jacket.
APPAREL
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Sundays With Tabs the Cat, Makeup and Beauty Blog Mascot, Vol. 692

I found the most bananas thing on the interwebz today. Side note: speaking of bananas, one of my favorite Tabs kitty modeling campaigns in the history of forever — Smith & Cult. While I was casually browsing the internet for Rosie (she had me look up some math-related proofs...
PETS
Daily Beast

These Kitty And Vibe Silk Pajamas Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Up until a few years ago, my bedtime apparel consisted of faded high school-era tees and college-era workout shorts. But after venturing into adulthood and investing in age-appropriate upgrades, like a matching luggage set and an age-defying eye cream, I’ve come to understand the value in having a pair of pajamas that don’t look like they belong in a donation bag. And while I’ve purchased some matching sets in the past from a variety of brands, many of them look decades old and easily after wearing and washing only a handful of times.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glittery#Sheerer
Finger Lakes Times

POSITIVE VIBES: Some light, positive and fun viewing

I thought I’d start the year off with something light, positive and fun. Since people are always asking “What do you think of this show?” I figured I’d share some fun viewing reviews. “Hawkeye” (Disney+): I must admit I never really appreciated Hawkeye as part of...
TV SERIES
dramainthehood.net

Preview-What to expect at Unexpected Productions

There is something unexpected almost every night of the week at the Theatre at the Market, even used chewing gum. The Duo Comedy Improv Showcase is Seattle’s ONLY improv open mic and is LIVE at the Market Theater at the Gum Wall. Every Wednesday improvisers of all experience levels will gather to pair up to create improv fun.
SEATTLE, WA
flaunt.com

DIOR | The Dior Vibe Bags

At the first breath of the new year, luxury fashion house Dior shares their new line of Dior Vibe Bags. Originally debuted at the Dior 2022 Cruise show in Athens, the line is now available online. For this collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri draws from a carefully crafted balance of sportswear and the classic Dior heritage, in which every piece features a Chiristan Dior signature or a Monsieur Dior’s lucky charm. Dior enlisted principal athelets Athina Koini, Ramla Ali, Nadia Nadim, Eleonora Abbagnato, Sun Yiwen and Darsea Liu, Briana King, and Yuna Kim to showcase the true hybrid elegance and performance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
burlington-record.com

Outdoor Corner: An Unexpected Diamond

We traveled through seven states on our recent vacation, enjoying some of the great sights and mountains that we planned for. There were a few places and things we experienced and saw that weren’t planned for, like the waterfall in Bella Vista, Ark., we visited on a short hike.
BURLINGTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

The Kanye West Yeezy Gap Hoodie Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Again (Video)

Ye — or the artist formerly known as Kanye West — surprised fans with the release of a new music video, which debuted on ESPN during the NCAA Georgia vs. Alabama college football game late on January 10. The surprise drop also doubled as a promo for the restock of the Yeezy hoodie, a collaboration with Gap that was initially released in September 2021 and immediately sold out. The restocked hoodie is now available on Gap’s website in black and blue, but you have to be quick to catch it. The website appears to be having some issues with connectivity, but...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Demand for Gap Hoodies Soar by 287% After Ye’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video Debut

Yeezy Gap is making news again this week. Just a few days after Yeezy Gap announced its monumental collaboration with Demna and Balenciaga, the brand dropped a surprise television commercial featuring Kanye “Ye” West’s latest music video for his song “Heaven and Hell” from last year’s Donda album. The video was sampled in the commercial that aired on Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game. Seen throughout the video are figures wearing the Yeezy Gap Hoodie in black, which is now available for purchase at Yeezygap.com. The blue colorway is also available now. Both retail for $80 and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With New Dunk Colorway

We’re only a few weeks away before the observance of Valentine’s Day and it appears that Nike is celebrating the holiday with a new colorway of the acclaimed Dunk arriving soon. Images of a purported Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” were shared by sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram this week, a new iteration of the shoe that’s said to be launching around the heart-filled holiday. The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low colorway dons a two-tone color scheme with dark red mesh used for the base of the upper and pink tumbled leather applied on the overlay panels throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy