A baby formula that went on the market in 2019 is now being recalled after U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing found it did not meet the nutrition requirements for infant formula, even though it was marketed as though it did. Moor Herbs of Detroit issued the recall of its "Healthy Beauty" Angel Formula on Jan. 7, three years after the product hit the market. Tests found that the formula missed the mark on several vitamins and minerals.

HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO