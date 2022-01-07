ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney/Pixar's 'Turning Red' skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on March 11

wjtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest offering from Disney/Pixar, Turning Red, will follow its predecessors Luca, and Soul, by debuting directly on Disney+. The trailer for Turning Red have been playing in...

wjtn.com

wjtn.com

Netflix reportedly gives green light to back-to-back 'Red Notice' sequels

Netflix has reportedly given the green light to two sequels to Red Notice, the streaming platform's hit film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The action comedy, which features Reynolds as a wily art thief who forms an unlikely partnership with Johnson's FBI profiler to catch Gadot's criminal mastermind, debuted in November, and became the most-watched movie in Netflix's history.
Variety

Variety, MGM Studios & United Artists Releasing Host Exclusive Panels for ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’

Variety, in partnership with MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, is hosting an exclusive digital experience featuring Variety Streaming Room panel videos with the stars and creators behind the critically acclaimed films “No Time to Die”, “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Respect” and “Cyrano.” New exclusive content will be released weekly on the microsite throughout the month of January. During the “No Time to Die” panel conversation, star Daniel Craig, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and director Cary Joji Fukunaga discuss ushering the franchise into the 21st Century, assembling a diverse, multifaceted cast and bringing to a close a...
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
Billboard

Joyce Ostin, Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood...
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
KRMG

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward...
