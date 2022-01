Awesome Games Done Quick, better known as AGDQ, is back this week for another round of speedrunning video games in order to raise money for a great cause. This year, AGDQ takes place from January 9-16, and as with the past few events, it will be entirely online due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn't mean there will be any fewer games, however, nor will there be fewer opportunities to win prizes as everyone works together to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Here's how you can watch all of AGDQ 2022 and the biggest streams to look out for.

