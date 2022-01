Doniphan County health officials are seeing a recent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Doniphan County reports 56 active cases. County Health Director Sheryl Pierce says that the spike has been about the same on a week-to- week basis, but she also reminds everyone, those numbers are fluid as well, with people coming out of isolation from testing positive.

DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO