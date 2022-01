School District of Philadelphia announces 46 schools to go virtual next week amid COVID surge

The School District of Philadelphia issued a notice Friday that 46 schools will go 100% virtual next week amid challenges due to the omicron surge.

District officials say based on assessing a range of information such as COVID-related staffing data, the list of schools will go virtual beginning Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14.

This announcement comes as The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is now canceling some testing appointments that were asymptomatic to focus on kids that are sick.

Many school districts in the area follow CHOP's guidelines and now have to change some of their protocols.

The list of Philadelphia schools affected by these changes are:

ADD B. ANDERSON SCHOOL

ANNA L. LINGELBACH SCHOOL

ANNE FRANK SCHOOL

BACHE-MARTIN SCHOOL

BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ELEM. SCHOOL

CHARLES W. HENRY SCHOOL

COOKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. ETHEL ALLEN SCHOOL

EDWARD T. STEEL SCHOOL

FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES

FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE

GEN. GEORGE G. MEADE SCHOOL

GEN. LOUIS WAGNER MIDDLE SCH.

GROVER WASHINGTON JR. MIDDLE

HAMILTON DISSTON SCHOOL

HON. LUIS MUNOZ-MARIN SCHOOL

HOWE ACADEMICS PLUS SCHOOL

J. HAMPTON MOORE SCHOOL

JAMES G. BLAINE SCHOOL

JAMES LOGAN SCHOOL

JAMES R. LOWELL SCHOOL

JOHN B. KELLY SCHOOL

JOSEPH PENNELL ELEMENTARY

LAURA H. CARNELL SCHOOL

LEWIS C CASSIDY ACADEMICS PLUS

LEWIS ELKIN SCHOOL

MARY BETHUNE SCHOOL

MIFFLIN, THOMAS SCHOOL

MORTON MC MICHAEL SCHOOL

OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RHODES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROBERTO CLEMENTE MIDDLE SCHOOL

ROWEN SCHOOL

RUDOLPH BLANKENBURG SCHOOL

SAMUEL PENNYPACKER SCHOOL

SAMUEL S. FELS HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTHWARK SCHOOL

TANNER DUCKREY SCHOOL

THOMAS EDISON HIGH SCHOOL

THOMAS G. MORTON SCHOOL

THOMAS K. FINLETTER SCHOOL

WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL

WILLIAM H. LOESCHE SCHOOL

WILLIAM H. ZIEGLER SCHOOL

WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

"Omicron continues to impact staffing in our schools and central offices. We ask for your patience as we conduct daily reviews to inform school-by-school decisions as quickly as possible," said the school district in a

Starting Tuesday, January 11, the number of grab-and-go meal sites will expand from 12 to 24, the school district says.

Five-day meal boxes will be available for pick-up Mondays through Fridays 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Officials say another update will become available on Sunday at 4 p.m. should any new schools become affected surrounding these changes.