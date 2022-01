Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ ROMs, Kernels, Recoveries,. /* *** Disclaimer * Your warranty is now void. * I am not responsible for anything that may happen to your phone by installing any custom ROMs and/or kernels. (Bricked devices, dead SD cards, thermonuclear war, Seal mad or you are getting fired because the alarm app failed…) * YOU are choosing to make these modifications, and you do it at your own risk. if you point the finger at me or anyone else for messing up your device, you haven't done what we told you to do. * Please do research if you have any concerns about features included in your ROM */

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO