Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO – source

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
(Reuters) -Social media platform Reddit Inc, whose message boards became central to meme stock trading frenzy in 2021, is tapping Wall Street banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group for its initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Reddit had confidentially filed for...

Shore News Network

Power outage affects trading at LME – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – A power shutdown at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Trading, which was due to re-open at 9 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable, and the last trades conducted on all six base...
INDUSTRY
