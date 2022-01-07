ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd releases ‘Sacrifice’ video

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has released the new video for “Sacrifice” from his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released today (Fri, Dec 7th) via XO/Republic Records. The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin. The video...

themusicuniverse.com

officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd Announces Imminent Release Of New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd will release a new album this week. The Canadian superstar took to social media to confirm that 'Dawn FM' will arrive on January 7. It follows his 2020 LP 'After Hours'. Accompanying the announcement of the new record is a trailer that introduces it as "A New Sonic...
leedaily.com

The Weeknd Releases New Album Dawn Fm: Listen and Read the Full Credits

THE WEEKEND’s latest record, Dawn FM, which the singer revealed lately during the past few days, has been launched. Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jim Carrey, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris, as well as Uncut Gems, direction official Joshua Safdie all contributed to the record.
Hypebae

The Weeknd Confirms Release Date of His Forthcoming Album

The Weeknd finally confirms when he plans on releasing his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, after months of teasing. The singer recently took to social media to share a video of his forthcoming era. “New album : dawn FM // january 7th,” he captioned an Instagram and Twitter post. The trailer gave away more details on what to expect about the highly anticipated project, revealing this is “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” Additionally, the video teaser confirmed Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey as features.
Max Martin
Lil Wayne
Jim Carrey
Quincy Jones
Daily Mail

The Weeknd is resurrected after 'seeing the light' and thrust into a dance floor ritual in first music video, Sacrifice, off new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd kicked his depression demons with a disco flare in his fifth studio album Dawn FM. On Friday the 31-year-old singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — released the first music video for a track off the album, Sacrifice, which showed him being thrust into a sort of dancefloor ritual after being resurrected.
themusicuniverse.com

Juice Wrld ‘Already Dead’ video released

Grade A/Interscope has released an animated music video for Juice WRLD’s “Already Dead, directed by Steve Cannon. The track is featured on the late rapper’s most recent album, Fighting Demons, which was released on December 10th. The song follows the release of “Wandered to LA” with Justin Bieber.
themusicuniverse.com

Simple Plan releases ‘The Antidote’ video

With the last two years leaving many feeling lost and alone, Simple Plan is reaching out to let fans know that they are anything but. The multi-million selling and streaming rock band released their new single “The Antidote” late last year, and have recently shared a moving new music video for the track.
themusicuniverse.com

Caitlyn Smith releases ‘Monarch’ theme song

Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of Fox Entertainment’s highly anticipated new country music drama series, Monarch, has released the series’ main theme song, “The Card You Gamble,” performed by cross-country singer Caitlyn Smith. The series premieres Sunday, January 30th, immediately following the NFC Championship on FOX. The series continues with its time period premiere on Tuesday, February 1st from 9-10 pm ET/PT.
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: The Weeknd, Gunna And Twin Atlantic

We’ve got a small but impressive list of new releases to kick off the new year! The Weeknd has released the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ after only announcing it a few days ago, Gunna has dropped a star-studded new LP, and Twin Atlantic have put out album #6.
themusicuniverse.com

SZA shares ‘I Hate U’ visualizer

Top Dawg Entertainment’s multi-platinum selling, chart-topping and award-winning recording artist SZA, releases the visualizer for “I Hate U” starring actor and rapper LaKeith Stanfield. The clip is directed by Jack Begert. “I Hate U” was released last month via TDE/RCA Records and earned SZA her first No....
thesource.com

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones & More

It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM. The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
themusicuniverse.com

Walker Hayes releases ‘Drinking Songs’

Walker Hayes continues to deliver new music with “Drinking Songs” via Monument Records. The song is the latest single from his forthcoming, highly-anticipated Country Stuff The Album, due January 21st. Joining prior releases including his current single “AA,” “U Gurl” and his first No. 1 song “Fancy Like,”...
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
themusicuniverse.com

Aaliyah posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ due in Jan

New album is set to feature multiple superstar collaborations. Blackground Records has set Aaliyah’s posthumous album, Unstoppable, for a January release date. The project is the first new album from the Princess of R&B in 15 years and is set to feature a multitude of rappers. Aaliyah’s uncle and...
themusicuniverse.com

Randall King announces highly anticipated major label debut album

Country music traditionalist Randall King is entering the new year with the long-awaited announcement that has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats – or barstools. His forthcoming major label debut album, Shot Glass, will be available everywhere on March 18th via Warner Music Nashville. Featuring 11 standout tracks, eight of which co-written by King, the album centers around a night out at a bar, which each song representing a different point of view of those in the room. Produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, Shot Glass tells the tale that you’re never drinking alone.
themusicuniverse.com

Third Man Records announces Carole King Vault Package

Third Man Records has made Carole King the subject of its 51st Vault Package. The Jack White-founded label will release Carole King – Home Again, a previously unreleased concert recorded live on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park on May 26, 1973. Produced by Lou Adler and released in conjunction with Ode Records and Sony Music, the set is a stunning document of one of the greatest contributors to the American songbook.
