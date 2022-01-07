The Weeknd releases ‘Sacrifice’ video

The Weeknd finally confirms when he plans on releasing his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, after months of teasing. The singer recently took to social media to share a video of his forthcoming era. “New album : dawn FM // january 7th,” he captioned an Instagram and Twitter post. The trailer gave away more details on what to expect about the highly anticipated project, revealing this is “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” Additionally, the video teaser confirmed Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey as features.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO