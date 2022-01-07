Argy delivers mesmerising new “Tataki” EP on Afterlife

Year on year, Family Piknik Music is growing as one of the leading independent labels. Created by famous open-air French festival Family Piknik in June 2018, the label is perfectly driven by Tom Pooks & Joy Kitikonti, both highly skilled in terms of studio production and back-to-back DJ performances. Supported by a huge list of top world DJs from Laurent Garnier to Sasha through the new generation (Qrion, Eelke Kleijn, Mees Salomé), premiered by influential channels as Blanc, Progressive Astronaut, DJ Mag, When Wee Dip or Mia Mendi, playlisted by the best curators, Family Piknik Music releases have conquered charts in more than 75 countries during this year, with some great highlights on Beatport Indie Dance, Afro House and Melodic House charts.
