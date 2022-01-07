ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argy delivers mesmerising new “Tataki” EP on Afterlife

deephouseamsterdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned style master general, Argy joins Afterlife with this two-track expedition “Tataki”. Argy’s credentials demonstrate...

www.deephouseamsterdam.com

sflcn.com

T &T Pop/Rock Artiste Alethea unleashes new EP ‘Ode to My Younger Self’

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Trinbagonian Pop/Rock artiste Alethea Beharry (known simply as Alethea on the entertainment circuit) is fulfilling her creative destiny while simultaneously taking a major step on her journey of inspiring and connecting with others through her musical stories with the launch of her first EP, ‘Ode to My Younger Self’.
Washington City Paper

Nappy Nappa Shines as a Multifaceted Artist on New EP

Nappy Nappa’s recently released EP, Machine Boy, is built from a relationship of trust and mutual appreciation between the artist and producers. The beauty of that connection is exposed through the five songs, each by a different producer—Tooth Choir, DJ Disk, Tonto, Moses, and ricthesupersonic. Having their own artistry and style, the producers represent Nappa in five unique ways, showcasing his ability of not only flowing into each new space with ease, but also telling of his enormous respect for each producer’s vision.
mixmag.net

D.Tiffany’s Delicate Records releases new Dosis EP

Dosis have released their new EP, ‘Naranja’, on D.Tiffany’s Delicate Records. The EP consists of two tracks: title tune ‘Naranja’, and a B-side dub. Read this next: Skream and Benga are teaming back up in 2022. The title techno track is noted as ‘a drill...
allkpop.com

Jay B to release new EP 'Love.' as Def.

Jay B has announced he'll be dropping a new EP as Def. On December 31, the GOT7 member shared the below image on Instagram, revealing fans can expect his first EP 'Love.' under his alternative name Def. Jay B previously explained,. "I think Def. is a more casual version of...
Stereogum

Stream Teenage Halloween & The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Split EP

Teenage Halloween are kicking off 2022 with a new split EP. The New Jersey power-pop punks have teamed up with Pittsburgh’s the Homeless Gospel Choir for a new four-song release comprising the first studio recordings from either group since 2020. Homeless Gospel Choir was once Derek Zanetti’s solo folk-punk project, but they’re fully electrified on the sister songs “Harrisburg Shoes” and “Pittsburgh Shoes,” anthems that would make a lot of sense alongside the Hold Steady or some similarly hearty underground rockers. Then come two infectious new Teenage Halloween tracks. The latter, “Burn,” was debuted in a live session last year. The former, “Floating,” features the memorable lyric, “Don’t want to teach a gender studies class in every conversation I have, it’s arduous.”
thisis50.com

Son Of Mars Introduces Himself Through New EP “S.O.M”

Stephon Peters-Smith, known professionally as Son of Mars, is a rapper, record producer and songwriter. Known for his high energy and 90s styled rhythms. Son of Mars hails from Trinidad and Tobago, but at age 22 he already raps like he’s lived lifetimes in some of the country’s most historic hip-hop scenes. On his new EP, Son Of Mars (F.O.G records), he braids east-coast G-funk storytelling with humid Memphis instrumentals—the title track coalesces around a stuttering sample of iconic southern crew Three 6 Mafia snippet, mixed with a fresh trap spin. Mars has a resonant voice that can flit between sinister and sympathetic melodies, he does this on both Anakin and First Born. His spry performances on Son Of Mars bring out the complexities embedded in his darkest raps. He contemplates the pain of gun violence in such intimate detail that it could exhaust just about anyone, but he often sounds energized by his own urgent need to record every word. His short verses can bear great weight as he weaves together thought-provoking bars and show-stopping vocals above a backdrop of acoustic guitar and 808s. The accompanying visual finds him rapping alone around New Jersey as it captures his palpable charisma.
dopecausewesaid.com

Nonpoint Release Their New EP "RUTHLESS" and Premiere the Official Music Video for Single "Back in the Game"

Nonpoint have released their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game". With the roar of one word, “INDEPENDENCE,” Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, “Cause you’re looking at a one man death squad!” into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video went live across all streaming platforms along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
breakingandentering.net

Aura Blaze Lives Up To His Name on New EP

You look at his name hard enough, you science the title of his most recent Extended Player (that’s Open-Mindedness), or check for any of the promotional photos for this project, and you can tell just where my man Aura Blaze is coming from. He’s got one of those laidback,...
mixmag.net

Kush Arora announces new EP ‘Vision’

Kush Arora has announced his new EP, ‘Vision’. It’s due for release on February 7 via Tash LC’s Club Yeke. One of the four tracks on the EP, ‘Bronze Riddim’, is available now. Arora explains that the track ‘channels the madness from the past two years’: the tune was written at the outset of 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com

Valee & CHASETHEMONEY Connect For New EP "Gimme Five I'm High"

Valee has released his fourth project of the year, dropping Gimme Five Im High with producer CHASETHEMONEY. The eight-track project includes features from Lil Stl, Bricc Baby, Lil Wop, and King Louie. The new compilation was released last week. Valee has not done much promotion for it, and neither has...
edmidentity.com

Get ‘Overstimulated’ with Daniel Allan’s New EP

Daniel Allan explores themes of acceptance and self-discovery on his latest body of work, the six-track Overstimulated EP. If you love the sounds of electro-pop then Daniel Allan is an artist who should be on your radar. This Los Angeles-based producer might be fairly fresh on the scene but has already begun to impress with tracks like “Pages” with Naliya and “Stubborn” with Jake Neumar over the past few years. He’s also flexed on his remixing abilities by twisting tunes such as Wrabel’s “flying” and “hurts like hell” as well – but for his latest project, Daniel Allan looked to shake things up even more.
deephouseamsterdam.com

Rising French Imprint Family Piknik Deliver a Slick Selection Tracks For Their Best of 2021 V/A

Year on year, Family Piknik Music is growing as one of the leading independent labels. Created by famous open-air French festival Family Piknik in June 2018, the label is perfectly driven by Tom Pooks & Joy Kitikonti, both highly skilled in terms of studio production and back-to-back DJ performances. Supported by a huge list of top world DJs from Laurent Garnier to Sasha through the new generation (Qrion, Eelke Kleijn, Mees Salomé), premiered by influential channels as Blanc, Progressive Astronaut, DJ Mag, When Wee Dip or Mia Mendi, playlisted by the best curators, Family Piknik Music releases have conquered charts in more than 75 countries during this year, with some great highlights on Beatport Indie Dance, Afro House and Melodic House charts.
buzz-music.com

Let Tye Ellen Boost Your Spirits With Her Refreshing New EP, “Holiday-ish Times”

If you were running a little low on holiday spirit, look no further, because Tye Ellen’s “Holiday-ish Times” is here to fill you right back up. Born and raised in Texas, singer-songwriter Tye Ellen’s passion for creativity is undeniable. Ellen’s focus is mainly within the RnB/Pop world, but she is constantly stepping out of her comfort zone with different genres as well as collaborating with a variety of artists. Ellen also has a drive for creating sync opportunities for her music and is extremely passionate about building up a catalog of material for these types of outlets.
newportbeachindy.com

Alisha Liston Makes Musical Waves with New EP ‘Beautiful Illusions’

OC pre-teen Alisha Liston is making big waves with her newly released EP “Beautiful Illusions.” Thoughtfully crafted as artistic permission for younger teens to navigate tough emotions such as grief, and social pressures, Liston’s songs range from ballads to dance beats that uplift listeners as they struggle through the growing pains that are essential for our development.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
undertheradarmag.com

Marissa Nadler Announces New EP, Shares Cover of the Alessi Brothers’ “Seabird”

Marissa Nadler has announced the release of a new EP, The Wrath of the Clouds, which will be out on February 4 via Bella Union. The EP consists of three songs recorded during the sessions for Nadler’s previous album, The Path of the Clouds in addition to two covers, one of which has been shared—her cover of the Alessi Brothers’ 1976 pop song “Seabird.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
metalinjection

THOMAS GILES (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME) Streams New Solo EP

Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers is now streaming his new solo EP Feel Nothing under the Thomas Giles moniker. Feel Nothing serves as the follow-up to Giles' 2020 album Feel Better, and was both mixed and mastered by longtime Between The Buried And Me collaborator Jamie King at The Basement Studios.
ClutchPoints

VSinger IRyS Celebrates Half-Year Anniversary, Announces New EP

Virtual Singer IRyS debuted last July 11, 2021 as part of hololive English’s Project: HOPE branch. One week after her debut, she hit 500 thousand subscribers. As of now, she has amassed more than 750 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel. IRyS’ first EP titled “||: Caesura of Despair” has 3 million+ streams on Spotify alone. IRyS celebrated her six-month anniversary with a singing stream and big announcements.
metalinjection

VOIDCEREMONY Surprise Releases New EP At The Periphery Of Human Realms

California-based progressive death metal unit Voidceremony is back with a holdover for fans as they wait for a new record. Voidceremony is now streaming their three-song demo At The Periphery Of Human Realms, whose runtime is perfect parts brutal and dizzyingly technical. "An intermission of sorts between Voidceremony's 2020 debut...
