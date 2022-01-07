Argy delivers mesmerising new “Tataki” EP on Afterlife

Stephon Peters-Smith, known professionally as Son of Mars, is a rapper, record producer and songwriter. Known for his high energy and 90s styled rhythms. Son of Mars hails from Trinidad and Tobago, but at age 22 he already raps like he’s lived lifetimes in some of the country’s most historic hip-hop scenes. On his new EP, Son Of Mars (F.O.G records), he braids east-coast G-funk storytelling with humid Memphis instrumentals—the title track coalesces around a stuttering sample of iconic southern crew Three 6 Mafia snippet, mixed with a fresh trap spin. Mars has a resonant voice that can flit between sinister and sympathetic melodies, he does this on both Anakin and First Born. His spry performances on Son Of Mars bring out the complexities embedded in his darkest raps. He contemplates the pain of gun violence in such intimate detail that it could exhaust just about anyone, but he often sounds energized by his own urgent need to record every word. His short verses can bear great weight as he weaves together thought-provoking bars and show-stopping vocals above a backdrop of acoustic guitar and 808s. The accompanying visual finds him rapping alone around New Jersey as it captures his palpable charisma.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO