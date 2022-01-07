ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago

In 2021 Jonathan Simkhai marked 10 years in business and deservedly took a nostalgic look back over his accomplishments. His confident pre-fall collection shows that he’s not...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Winter, You’re Going to Need a Knitted Hood

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every winter season, there seems to be yet another trend-forward way to stay cozily covered; while we still heavily endorse dickies, balaclavas, trapper hats, and beanies, might we suggest another way to keep your head and neck warm? Introducing the knitted hood. Seen on the runways at Miu Miu and The Row, these knit accessories have the warming benefits of a dickey (thanks to its neck and/or chest additions) and the coverage of a winter hat, without the hair static-inducing tightness of a beanie or the intensity of a full face balaclava.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Fashionable Fusion Cutlery Collections

The 'Rething' cutlery has been designed by Anastasia Starostina as a reimagining the simple yet essential kitchen equipment that elevates it from relatively utilitarian into a truly functional work of art. The cutlery is designed in four distinct pieces that each serve a distinct purpose within the collection, which will provide enhanced capabilities for eaters at the table. The well-balanced utensils are paired with a lightweight construction that enables them to be used in multiple ways, depending on the orientation they're held in the hand.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

The Future of Tailoring Is Here—Just Don’t Call It “Workleisure”

Greg Rosborough was thinking about the “new suit” long before #WFH made office dress codes a (temporary) relic. His spring 2020 collection for Abasi Rosborough, the label he helmed with Abdul Abasi up until the pandemic, featured 12 iterations on the classic navy suit: kimono-like wrap jackets, brocade blazers, and satin bombers, all with Abasi and Rosborough’s signature “anatomical seaming.” Underarm panels allowed for easier movement, angled seams lent a slimming effect, and there were side pockets in lieu of the usual (and often superfluous) front slits. These were suits designed to look sharp yet feel habitual, a combination that remains elusive even as we enter our third pandemic year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue Magazine

24 Beanies to Keep You Warm (and Chic!) This Season

Over the years, the best beanies have evolved from mere functional winter gear to attention-grabbing accessories, gracing red carpets, runways, and standout street style moments. Remember Rihanna’s latest Met Gala look? The drama of her voluminous Balenciaga gown was heightened with a crystal-trimmed knitted topper. Most recently in New York City, Bella Hadid gave us a lesson in cozy glamour dressing by wearing a charm-adorned, bonnet-style beanie by Verconiik with windbreaker pants and an oversized jacket.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

It’s Big, Baggy Sweater Season—17 Oversized Knits to Shop Now

During the last few years, oversized sweaters have evolved from a mere trend reserved for pantless Gen Zers who wore them like dresses to a wardrobe staple with much more polish. Many of us amassed a collection of voluminous cozy pieces during our stay-at-home days, whether a balloon-sleeved number or a knee-grazing tunic. Now, nearly two years later, we’re discovering so many ways to bring those relaxed elements into our everyday lives—no matter the occasion.
APPAREL
Robb Report

Tag Heuer Drops 3 Limited-Edition Watches to Celebrate 60 Years of the Autavia Line

Tag Heuer’s Autavia collection may be the oldest in its arsenal but it also offers the watchmaker’s highest performing timepieces. Just in time for the series’s 60th birthday, you’ll be able to shop a nostalgic range of exclusives within its lineup. Two of the limited-edition timepieces bring the flyback function to the collection for the first time using the watchmaker’s newly developed Calibre Heuer 02 COSC Flyback movement. Meanwhile, the third exclusive release includes the Calibre 7 COSC GMT movement which powers a brand-new three-hand GMT—another first for the series. The two 42mm flyback models are made to stand out with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

French Girl Beauty Gets a Clean Upgrade With the Launch of No. 1 de Chanel

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like so many of the details that have been mythologized around Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s life, the camellia—one of Chanel’s most recognizable motifs—has its own piece of lore. Chanel’s lover Arthur “Boy” Capel allegedly gave her a bouquet of these flowers in the early days of their courtship, thus immortalizing both the bloom and its bearer into the French house’s design vernacular. To date, Boy has been canonized as a best-selling handbag, a lipstick shade, and a fragrance, while the camellia has been embroidered into evening gowns, encrusted in diamonds, and, most recently, reimagined as the key ingredient in Chanel’s most ambitious beauty launch in decades.
MAKEUP
cityofdekalb.com

Christmas Tree Collection Announced

LRS will provide a special collection of Christmas trees for the first two weeks in January. Flocked trees, trees with shiners, tinsel, light bulbs, glitter, wire, or plastic or in plastic bags will not be included in this special collection and are considered a large item. Lightbulbs should be completely...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

In Fashion, Is It 1922 All Over Again?

After continually hearing comparisons between the Roaring Twenties and the 2020s, we decided to put the idea to the test by matching looks from 1922 issues of Vogue with those in the spring and pre-fall 2022 collections—and there was plenty of common ground to be found, surface-wise. The fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Lyst Names Bridal, Schiaparelli and Indie Sleaze as Forces to Watch in 2022

The post-holiday wardrobe of stretchy and forgiving fashion will be replaced by 2022 trends that center on sculptural designs, revealing silhouettes and more nostalgia for the early 2000s, according to a new Lyst report. Schiaparelli, the A-lister’s red-carpet go-to design house, will have a strong influence on women’s fashion as well, the global fashion shopping platform found. The storied French label, now designed by Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, has dressed Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more for high-profile events in the past year, and consumers took note of their molded bodices, cutout details and surreal ornamentation. Since November, searches...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Shop 15 Beauty Subscription Services for Every Kind of Cosmetics-Lover

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discovering efficacious beauty products can feel like a chore, but that’s what makes the best beauty subscription boxes that much more special. It’s no secret that the beauty industry is saturated with products both old and new—especially as products continue to line the shelves of our favorite retailers or go viral on social media.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

From Cable Knits to Cashmere, January’s Edit of Dresses Has Arrived

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there’s always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress, and of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Never Mind the Peacocks… Stylist Tom Stubbs Nominates Pitti’s Finest Specialist Menswear Brands

“The thing about Pitti,” says flaneur, stylist, and until-recently long-entrenched menswear specialist for the Financial Times’ How To Spend It supplement, Tom Stubbs “is that you get so much out of it. Moving around the fair and checking in with the stands and chatting with the owners means you always have a sense of what’s going on, and what’s coming up. Chatting with the buyers—and there are a group of us who have recently started getting together for a morning run before the fair opens—gives you extra intel too. Plus, I like just posing around, although I wouldn’t ever identify as a peacock.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Dior Men’s Releases Year of the Tiger Collection With Kenny Scharf + More

Jan. 10, 2022: Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year Chinese zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This motif is transformed into prints, embroidery, and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white, and red – a lucky color in the Chinese culture. For this capsule the B27 sneakers were also reimagined in a new grey leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and Dior Lock Bags. Scharf first collaboration with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

HoYeon Jung Rocks the Coolest Sneakers of the Moment

If you’re not a heels fan, we’ve got some good news for you: Sneakers are still very much in for 2022. For one, the spring 2022 runways at Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta have all proven that a polished ensemble can still include casual (and, most importantly, flat) kicks. Street style-wise, we’ve also seen stars like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid wear elevated sneaks just this week. But it’s South Korean model and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung who’s truly kicking off the new year right by wearing one of the coolest sneakers of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Is Ethereal in Otherworldly Rodarte

Despite the cancellation of a physical event for the annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, Lady Gaga still dressed up for the occasion. The British Vogue cover star – who’s been granted the prestigious Icon Award for her awe-inspiring performance in House of Gucci – looked every bit the style star that she is in an ensemble straight off the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy