Rutledge, AL

Hello from Rutledge

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it is a new year. I hope everyone had a good holiday season. We had a great holiday season here in the town of Rutledge. The Town of Rutledge is working on getting a couple of more grants to improve the Town. We are looking to host another meet of...

luvernejournal.com

Omicron runs rampant across Alabama

The state of Alabama is colored red and it isn’t for Christmas. The Alabama Department of Public Health lists the entire state as a red zone, meaning the COVID variants are spreading rapidly and easily throughout the state. Crenshaw County is listed at 2,228 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Chamber events going on now

The Crenshaw County Chamber of Commerce has begun taking nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Nomination forms may be submitted to the chamber until Wednesday, January 12. The winner, who will be announced by the chamber’s Board of Directors, will be rewarded with a banquet in the spring....
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
