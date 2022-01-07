Top Comedy Shows Coming to Boise

One of the most popular TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Bob Saget, the star of the ABC sitcom Full House and the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, passed away in Florida on Sunday. His death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter, who wrote that “deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.” They also noted there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Saget was only 65 years old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO