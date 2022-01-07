ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA shortens the wait time between Moderna vaccine and booster to 5 months

NPR
 4 days ago

The period between getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the first booster shot has been shortened to five months from six for people ages 18 and up, the Food and Drug Administration says. The FDA's announcement Friday comes as the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Marks#Johnson Johnson#The Supreme Court#Covid
Refinery29

Finally We Know How COVID Vaccines Impacted Periods

Since the start of the pandemic there has been much speculation about how COVID-19 impacts menstruation. From the stress of the lockdowns to catching the virus to the vaccines, women have reported noticing changes to their monthly cycles. Until very recently there was little to no data available on the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNBC

Medicare plans to pay for controversial Alzheimer’s drug, from Biogen

Medicare plans to provide insurance coverage for Aduhelm, a contentious Alzheimer's treatment from the drugmaker Biogen, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Tuesday. The drug, which is intended for Alzheimer's patients in the early stages of the disease, will be limited to Medicare recipients who are willing to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Seattle Times

Decision looms that could determine fate of Alzheimer’s drug

Federal officials are wrestling with a decision that could go a long way toward determining the future of the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and whether significant numbers of patients use it. In January, Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, plans to issue a...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS
NBC News

Covid vaccines prevented nearly a quarter-million deaths last spring

The Covid vaccination campaign in the United States cut hospitalizations and deaths by nearly half in the first six months of 2021, new research suggests. The shots saved nearly 241,000 lives and prevented almost 1.2 million hospitalizations, according to a model published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Medicare proposes covering expensive Alzheimer's drug for those in clinical trials

Medicare would cover an expensive and controversial Alzheimer's drug called Aduhelm, but only for those participating in clinical trials, under a proposal announced Tuesday. The drug is intended for Alzheimer's patients in the early stages of the disease and will be limited to Medicare recipients who are participating in studies by the National Institutes of Health or in approved clinical trials, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy