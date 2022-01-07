ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

By CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack of remorse shown by the...

www.cnn.com

thesource.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison, Mom Says “They Didn’t Want Him in Their Community”

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William Bryan all faced a minimum sentence of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The father and son, Travis and Greg McMichael are not eligible for the possibility of parole. While the third accomplice and neighbor, Bryan will be eligible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAOK News Talk

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan returned to the same courtroom where they were convicted in November. Each listened as they learned their punishment for the pursuit and murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 in Brunswick, GA.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
georgiarecorder.com

Judge sentences Arbery’s murderers to life in prison. It’s ‘an exercise in accountability,’ he says

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
BRUNSWICK, GA
wgxa.tv

Judge gives Arbery killers life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Travis McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. Greg McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. William Roddie Bryan Jr....
BRUNSWICK, GA
