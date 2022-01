Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced on Monday afternoon that the team had officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after just one season. “Felt like this is just best for both of us,” Campbell said. “Look, he came here, took a leap of faith with us under the impression that he would be calling the plays. And so, it was not going to go that direction. Again, that’s not fair to him either. I wish him the best. He’s been a true pro, he works his tail off and he gave us everything he had. So, I appreciate him for that.”

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO