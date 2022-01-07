ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Evans In Talks To Play Gene Kelly In New Film—Gene’s Daughter Reacts

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8Yjv_0dfrQ74W00

Reportedly a film is in the works by filmmaker John Logan (writer of, among other films, Gladiator and the James Bond adventure Skyfall) about actor/dancer Gene Kelly. An insider shares that the film would center around a young boy who works on the MGM lot in the ‘50s and finds an imaginary friend in Gene. Actor Chris Evans, best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and acclaimed for his performance in the Apple+ series Defending Jacob, may be in talks to play Gene in the film.

Gene’s daughter, Kerry Novick, was asked about her thoughts on the casting of Chris as her late father. She said, “I don’t have any information about this proposed film, so I can’t really comment. It does occur to me, though, that, if they are trying to imagine a kid’s perspective on my father, there are three of us who are his kids who might have something to contribute to that!”

Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in a new film

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfM9E_0dfrQ74W00
PONTIAC STAR PARADE, (aka THE GENE KELLY SHOW), Gene Kelly, aired November 21, 1959 / Everett Collection

While nothing has been confirmed, it would be great to see the actor brought to life in a new film. Gene — who is generally credited with transforming the Hollywood musical thanks to his many innovations — was loved for films such as On the Town (1949), An American in Paris (1951), Singin’ in the Rain (1952), Brigadoon (1954), and What a Way to Go! (1964). He died in 1996 at the age of 83.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayOKP_0dfrQ74W00
DEFENDING JACOB, Chris Evans, (Season 1, ep. 103, aired Apr. 24, 2020). photo: ©Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kerry did not follow acting like her father, but became an author and a child, adolescent and adult psychoanalyst. She once said that her father was very devoted and tried to teach her to dance when she was little. That being said, her lack of interest in practicing led to the end of those lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U04sK_0dfrQ74W00
PONTIAC STAR PARADE, (aka THE GENE KELLY SHOW), Gene Kelly, aired November 21, 1959 / Everett Collection

She added, “He was also grateful that people continued to value his work, especially towards the end of his life. At one point he told me, ‘I just want to make people happy.’ I think he succeeded. His films teach us the joy of creative expression. It’s not entirely plausible for people to walk down the street and suddenly burst into song and dance. But the idea that this lives inside of us is, I think, a powerful reason why we still love his films.”

Only time will tell if this project comes to fruition and if Chris Evan is indeed cast as Gene Kelly in the film.

Comments / 0

Related
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Chris Evans to Play Gene Kelly, Kelvin Harrison Jr. to Play Jean-Michel Basquiat and More

Want to know what’s in theaters this week? Catch these exciting new releases on the big screen:. I spy a new action movie arriving in theaters this Friday. The 355 stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Penélope Cruz as secret agents from the U.S., the UK, Germany, China and Colombia, respectively, who are involved in a mission to stop an international threat. Sebastian Stan also co-stars as an operative for the CIA.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Gene Kelly
heyuguys.com

Chris Evans set to pull on his dancing shoes as Gene Kelly in untitled feature

Chris Evans is set to “sing in the rain” and take on the role of the legendary actor and dancer Gene Kelly. The currently untitled film – an original idea of Evans’ – is set to follow a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s and finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Evans To Play Gene Kelly In Untitled Pic Written By John Logan; Rian Johnson Among Producers

EXCLUSIVE: The new year has only just begun, and another high-profile project has hit the market. We are hearing Chris Evans is rumored to play Gene Kelly in an untitled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans. The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film. No studio is attached yet. In addition to starring in the film, Evans also will produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who also will write the script. The film marks a reunion for Johnson, Bergman and MCU star Evans, who all worked together on the smash hit Knives Out.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Mgm#American
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Daniel Craig (‘No Time to Die’)

“I did it knowing it would change my life,” says Daniel Craig, thinking back to the moment in 2005 when he accepted the part of James Bond, on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. Craig, one of only six people who have played the role, and the person who has held it longest of all — his five installments of the franchise, 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die, span 15 years, or a quarter of its 60-year history — continues, “I knew that it would flip it and that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's Netflix movie lands release date

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo never starred alongside each other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Deadpool and Hulk stars have joined forces for an altogether different project. The Adam Project, to be precise. Now, over a year after it was first announced, a release date for the Netflix...
MOVIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy