4 Sought, Accused Of Stealing More Than $1,000 Worth Of Electric Toothbrushes From Tamarac Store

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help with identifying four suspects they say have stolen more than $1,000 worth of electric toothbrushes from a store in Tamarac.

Investigators say the suspects have hit the same store on the 3900 block of West Commercial Boulevard at least on three occasions.

The latest happened at around 6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16., where deputies responded to the location after receiving a report that two subjects stealing several electric toothbrushes.

Two similar incidents occurred on Sept. 12 and Nov. 22 at the same location, detectives said.

Investigators say two suspects walk into the store, proceed to the dental care area, grab several electric toothbrushes, and quickly leave. The main subject brought a different partner each time they shoplifted from the store, according to BSO.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects can contact BSO at 954-720-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.