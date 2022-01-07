Visa: A Fantastic Business With A Premium Valuation

Smart Glasses revenues grew by 12% in Q3. We wrote about Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) back in October of last year when we stated that augmented reality in healthcare had the potential to drive shares forward. After going through the company's latest earnings report, which we will delve into, this still seems to be the case although management expects to see continuing breakthroughs regarding sales in other areas. Being chartists though, we believe that all known fundamentals affecting Vuzix have already been reflected on the technical chart. Suffice it to say, as we can see below, shares are down approximately 25% since we penned that piece back in October. If the decline continues, we are hoping the 200-week moving average of just under $7 per share will provide the necessary support to finally call a halt to the selling. Bulls will be encouraged that we saw some insider buying over the past couple of months at prices well above what we have at present ($7.97). In saying this, the market remains unconvinced, so patience is a prerequisite here for the long-haul.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO