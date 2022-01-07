ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa: A Fantastic Business With A Premium Valuation

Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa (V) is a business that needs no introduction. As the largest credit card company in the world, many of us use Visa's debit or credit cards and have been for a long time. It's a fantastic business with huge margins, but the valuation is a little rich at current prices...

Landstar System Valuation Is Stretched

The company has had an excellent 2021, and I expect the growth to continue into 2022. I'm even willing to overlook the massive uptick in debt. Since I put out my cautionary piece about Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), the shares are up about 1.5% against a gain of 5.5% for the S&P 500. The company has since published admittedly excellent financial results, so I thought I’d look at the company again to see if now is a good time to buy. I’ll make this determination by looking at these excellent financial statements, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. Finally, as is frequently the case, I’ll comment on the options trade I recommended in my latest article.
Ready Capital down 4% after launching stock offering

Starts off direct offering of its 6,000,000 shares of common stock; size, price and other terms of the offering yet to be determined. The news sent stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Offering will see underwriters' overallotment option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares. The real estate finance company...
Polaris Inc. Is Challenging

There's very much to like about this company right now. They've had an excellent 2021 so far, and in many ways the stock is quite inexpensive.
Economy
Markets
Uber and Visa Team Up for Restaurant Business Grant Program

Uber and Visa just announced a new small business grant program to support independent restaurants in 10 cities. The Grants for Growth program offers $1 million, distributed in grants of $10,000 to 100 merchants. To qualify, businesses must be active on Uber Eats as of January 1, 2022. Restaurants and food businesses must have no affiliation with a national brand, have fewer than five locations, 50 or fewer employees per location, and annual gross revenues of less than $3 million per location, as of 2019.
Vuzix Corporation Needs To Start Proving Itself

Smart Glasses revenues grew by 12% in Q3. We wrote about Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) back in October of last year when we stated that augmented reality in healthcare had the potential to drive shares forward. After going through the company's latest earnings report, which we will delve into, this still seems to be the case although management expects to see continuing breakthroughs regarding sales in other areas. Being chartists though, we believe that all known fundamentals affecting Vuzix have already been reflected on the technical chart. Suffice it to say, as we can see below, shares are down approximately 25% since we penned that piece back in October. If the decline continues, we are hoping the 200-week moving average of just under $7 per share will provide the necessary support to finally call a halt to the selling. Bulls will be encouraged that we saw some insider buying over the past couple of months at prices well above what we have at present ($7.97). In saying this, the market remains unconvinced, so patience is a prerequisite here for the long-haul.
New Residential: This Fat 8.3% Yield Is A Buy

New Residential profits from the mortgage market by investing in various segments. New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ) may be the best high-yield mREIT on the market right now. The mREIT suffered a sell-off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now making a strong comeback. The dividend was increased three times in a row in 2020, once in 2021, and may be increased again in 2022. Investing in New Residential stock can provide investors with an attractive return potential, including an 8.3% yield.
Lucid: Valuation Certain To Lose Air

Lucid is significantly overvalued at the current $75 billion market capitalization. Lucid's (NASDAQ:LCID) share price is significantly overvalued given its nascent operations. Lucid became a public company following the completion of the merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV in July 2021. Since then, Lucid has risen more than 400% from the initial SPAC value. This article dives into several reasons why the current valuation is not sustainable.
When Do Capital-Efficient Strategies Disappoint?

Efficient core stands for “capital efficient” at the core of your portfolio—designed to allow you to put up less capital to get the same desired total exposure. Two questions often come up about our capital-efficient family of ETFs: “How do I use these in a total portfolio context?” and “When will they break down or underperform/disappoint investors?”
TechCrunch

Business banking startup Qonto raises $552 million at $5 billion valuation

Qonto is a challenger bank focused on business bank accounts. The startup focuses primarily on small and medium companies as well as freelancers. It currently operates in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Tiger Global and TCV are leading today’s funding round. With 220,000 clients, Qonto still plans to grow at...
