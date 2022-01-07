Legal Hiring Flat in December as US Approaches Pre-Pandemic Employment

According to the monthly ADP National Employment Report for December, private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December. The report is a monthly measure derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a capital management solutions company. The report, derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The report measures almost 26 million workers in the U.S.
