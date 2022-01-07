ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Legal Hiring Flat in December as US Approaches Pre-Pandemic Employment

By Dan Roe
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report shows the legal sector lost 300 jobs in December, with total employment at 1,156,300 positions. The industry traced...

www.law.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Employers added only 199,000 jobs in December as the pace of hiring again disappoints

Hiring slowed again last month, as employers struggled to find workers. U.S. employers added just 199,000 workers to payrolls in December, according to data from the Labor Department Friday. However, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, from 4.2% the month before. The monthly snapshot reflects conditions about three...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Employment#Layoffs#Americans
NBC Bay Area

US Employers Add 199K Jobs in December as Unemployment Falls to 3.9%

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%...
BUSINESS
kiwaradio.com

Changes In Unemployment Job Process In Effect Now

Statewide Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development’s new unemployment process is in effect now. IWD deputy director, Ryan West, says a new focus on unemployment targets the importance of getting people back into the workforce. West says they’ve added 18 new career planners to help people when they file...
IOWA STATE
Telegraph

Private sector employment improved by 807,000 jobs in December

According to the monthly ADP National Employment Report for December, private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December. The report is a monthly measure derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a capital management solutions company. The report, derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The report measures almost 26 million workers in the U.S.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US: Private sector employment rises by 807K in December vs. 400K expected

ADP's latest report estimates the private sector added more than 800K jobs in December. The dollar saw knee-jerk strength as traders tweak Friday's NFP forecasts. Employment in the US private sector rose by 807,000 in December, monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed on Wednesday, the largest such monthly employment gains since May 2021. That was well above median economist forecasts for a rise in employment of 400,000 and marked an acceleration in the pace of job gains versus November when 505,000 jobs were added (this was revised lower from 534,000).
MARKETS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant employment inched upward in December

Restaurants and bars finished 2021 with a moderate upswing in employment, adding 42,600 jobs in December and narrowing the decline from pre-pandemic levels to roughly 653,000 positions, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday. The fresh data shows that the industry swelled its workforce by almost 1.8 million...
RESTAURANTS
benefitspro.com

4 key legal challenges for employers in 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change and evolve, it has forced businesses across the country and here in Texas to do the same. From the battle over vaccine requirements to the shift to remote work, employers have dealt with an incredible number of changes over the last couple of years. And it looks like the new year will be no exception. Here are four key legal challenges employers should consider and prepare for heading into 2022.
POLITICS
calculatedriskblog.com

Comments on December Employment Report

This graph shows permanent job losers as a percent of the pre-recession peak in employment through the report today. (ht Joe Weisenthal at Bloomberg). This data is only available back to 1994, so there is only data for three recessions. In December, the number of permanent job losers decreased to...
RETAIL
Advertising Age

U.S. advertising employment increased by 2,300 jobs in December

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by 2,300 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the overall economy, U.S. employers in December added 199,000 jobs, the weakest monthly increase in a year, while the unemployment rate fell...
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

December Employment Preview

On Friday at 8:30 AM ET, the BLS will release the employment report for December. The consensus is for 400 thousand jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to decrease to 4.1%. There were 210 thousand jobs added in November, and the unemployment rate was at 4.2%. Click on graph...
ECONOMY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US private hiring surged to 807,000 in December: ADP

Hiring in the United States surged in December, with private companies adding 807,000 workers, particularly in the service sector, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday. It was a big upswing from the 505,000 gain in November and nearly double the increase economists had been expecting, but the fast-spreading Omicron variant...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Employment grows by 807,000 jobs in December, ADP reports

Private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs in December, according to Roseland-based payroll and human resources firm ADP. In its monthly ADP National Employment Report, ADP said December’s job market strengthened as the fallout from the COVID-19 Delta variant faded and Omicron’s impact had yet to be seen.
ROSELAND, NJ
FOXBusiness

US hiring cools in December as economy adds just 199,000 new jobs

U.S. job growth faltered in December, just before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. The Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday that payrolls in December rose by 199,000, sharply missing...
BUSINESS

