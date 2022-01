Service King announced it has appointed Jaime Jaramillo as its new chief information officer (CIO). Jaramillo joined Service King in June with nearly 20 years of experience as CIO for leading consumer products companies. Over his career, he has worked for PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Borden Dairy, Belcorp and Varsity Brands, holding international and U.S. positions as a leader in technology and digital transformation. He first started his career in management consulting where he worked for global firms such as Accenture and Booz Allen & Hamilton for nearly 10 years prior to his CIO roles.

