John Legend makes deal to sell his music catalog

David Bowie’s estate has sold the publishing rights to the late rocker’s extensive music catalog for a reported $250 million. The landmark deal sees Warner Chappell Music (WCM) – the publishing division of Warner Music Group – acquire the global rights to Bowie’s entire body of work, encompassing hundreds of songs spanning the iconic artist and songwriter’s six-decade career, including trailblazers such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Starman,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans,” “Golden Years,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Modern Love,” “Let’s Dance,” and many more.
