ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Starling to Launch Software-as-a-Service Offering

By Julie Muhn (@julieschicktanz)
finovate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you forecasted banking-as-a-service as one of the top trends in 2022, you can go ahead and put a check mark next to your prediction. That’s because U.K.-based digital bank Starling Bank announced today it is launching a software-as-a-service product, Starling as a Service. Starling as a Service...

finovate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

CrossTower Partners With BankProv to Provide Crypto Lending Platform

Two companies recently announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand to borrow against crypto - digital assets capital markets firm CrossTower is partnering with commercial bank, BankProv. The companies are launching a crypto lending platform that will allow Bitcoin miners to receive loans to invest in crypto mining equipment. The companies say the program also addresses the difficulty of breaking into crypto mining due to the high cost. CrossTower research analyst Martin Gaspar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CREDITS & LOANS
finovate.com

Biometric Authentication Innovator iProov Secures $70 Million in Funding

An investment of $70 million from Sumeru Equity Partners will enable online facial biometric authentication specialist iProov to expand its business in the United States, grow its worldwide partner network, and add more “top-quality staff” to its global team. “This investment by one of America’s leading growth funds...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software As A Service#Mortgage#Service#M A#Fleet Mortgages
finovate.com

PayPal Plans to Launch its Own Stablecoin

PayPal has confirmed recent rumors regarding plans to launch its own stablecoin. According to Bloomberg, which broke the news last week, a developer found evidence of PayPal’s future stablecoin in the form of the below logo inside the fintech’s iPhone app. SVP of Crypto and Digital Currencies at...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Cryptocurrency XRPayNet Offers BNPL Service

The cryptocurrency XRPayNet says it wants to compete with companies like Klarna and AfterPay and offer customers what it calls one of the first buy now, pay later (BNPL) options in the crypto industry. The company announced the XRPayNet app in a news release Monday (Jan. 10), saying it would...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

BUX launches crypto investing services

Netherlands-based stockbroker BUX has offered users of its investment app the chance to invest in crypto, as it looks to expand investment options, according to AltFi. BUX Zero customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain will be able to invest in a selection of more than 20 cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks and ETFs on the app. They will be able to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
u.today

6.5 Billion SHIB Added by Crypto Whales to Their Holdings Within One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
finovate.com

CSI Inks Partnerships with Cypress Bank & Trust, NYDIG

End-to-end fintech and regtech solution provider Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) has announced a pair of new partnerships to start the new year. At the beginning of the week, the Paducah, Kentucky-based company announced that Cypress Bank & Trust would deploy CSI’s NuPoint core platform to serve as the backbone for its integrated banking services. A de novo bank headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, Cypress Bank & Trust will leverage its new platform to offer a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to new customers and expand its services to current trust and investment management customers.
PADUCAH, KY
aithority.com

CivicEye Launches To Advance The Public Safety Software Market

New Company is Built on the Foundation of an Existing Market Leader. CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for law enforcement, prosecutors, and security organizations, announced its entry into the industry. The company provides a modern, easy-to-use software platform for communities and law enforcement that helps to save lives and increase transparency and security.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

Starling CEO Anne Boden says the bank has pulled all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram until Meta tackles fraudsters advertising on its platforms. In her annual letter, Boden also confirms the planned launch of a Software as a Service (SaaS) proposition during 2022. Boden has been at the forefront...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Norton 360 offers crypto-mining extension services

• The Norton 360 extension is installed automatically on your computer. • Antivirus users believe that the crypto project is badly executed. The cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly, and many flagship companies like Norton are joining it now. Recently the antivirus management company showed how well they have done in decentralized commerce with their mining integrated into the software.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

NFT marketplace OpenSea raises $300M, valuing company at $13.3B

Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea raises $300M in a Series C funding round at a $13.3B post money valuation, according to the company's blog post. Venture capital firms Paradigm and Coatue led the round, with some new and existing investors also participating, the blog says. The funds will be used to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finovate.com

FinTech Automation Inks Consumer Data Agreement with Finicity

FinTech Automation (FTA), an infrastructure-as-a-service platform, announced that it has partnered with Finicity to access consumer data to ensure secure account validation during the account opening process. The collaboration also will drive a transition away from outdated validation methods such as time-consuming micro-deposits. “Integrating consumer-permissioned data from Finicity’s open banking...
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

M-Files Launches Smart Content Migration with New Intelligence Service Offering

Smart Migration Improves Efficiencies by Enabling Customers to Intelligently Find and Move Documents from External Repositories. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the launch of M-Files Smart Migration, an intelligence service which combines M-Files’ leading information management expertise with metadata-driven automation to help customers migrate information into the M-Files information platform more intelligently and cost-effectively.
SOFTWARE
finovate.com

Fractal Lands $360 Million from Alternative Asset Firm TPG

AI-powered decision making firm Fractal Analytics landed a $360 million investment from alternative asset firm TPG Capital this week. The round brings the 21-year-old company’s total funding to $685 million. While there is no official word on Fractal’s valuation, Fractal CEO and Co-founder Srikanth Velamakanni told Bloomberg earlier this...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy