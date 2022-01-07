Noella Bergener Explains Why She Thinks Heather Dubrow Is “Manipulative” And “Controlling”

When it comes to Noella Bergener , I don’t think she is having the season she thinks she’s having. I truly think that she believes she’s “bringing it” with her divorce drama . In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County , Noella confided in Emily Simpson via whisper that she was served her divorce papers with a bouquet of flowers. What was with the whispering?

And her strange behavior this episode also came when she confronted fellow newbie, Jen Armstrong . They were all attending a party Emily hosted for her husband Shane Simpson , who finally passed the bar after 20 failed attempts . Noella got mad at Jen because Jen posted a picture on Instagram about her practice and tagged Noella. Yes it was weird and Jen offered no real excuse. But was it really a big deal? Noella, honey, you have much bigger problems. That doesn’t seem to matter to Noella, who insisted that Jen needed a glass of…..lemonade. Presumably for her thirst.

Anyway, Noella isn’t done working overtime to get that second season orange. This time, she’s going after Queen B, Heather Dubrow . Who just threatened a distraught Shannon Beador over gossip involving a woman whose taste in men includes Kid Rock . Don’t mess with Heather’s family or she will make you awkwardly apologize to her husband while she sits there. Anyway, Noella might be in over her head if she wants to come for Heather. But she doesn’t seem to know it. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Noella goes all in.

A fan asked, “ Noella , you seem to be really wary of Heather , but from the looks of it, she’s only been really nice to you. What makes you think she is manipulative and controlling?” Noella responded, “I know it’s kind of crazy. When I’m watching back the episodes, I’m just as shocked. It’s like, oh my goodness, I’m seeing almost like an actor.” In fairness, Heather was an actress. I think it’s just in her nature. Regardless, Heather has been going extra hard this season, no doubt feeling the weight of a failing franchise on her shoulders.

Noella continued, “I pretty early on into filming saw… I was privy to some information that I really wasn’t supposed to see and I kind of wish I hadn’t, but it’s stuff you can’t forget. So, unfortunately, it affected how I saw her.” Ok, now this is tea. What information did Noella see? Was the sushi from Heather’s party not actually from Nobu? Did someone else get a botched boob job by Terry Dubrow ? I MUST KNOW.

But Noella’s lips are sealed….for now. She added, “You saw me try to give Gina [Kirschenheiter] a heads up without giving her too much information.” Host Andy Cohen jumped in and asked, “Is this something you confront her about in a few weeks at her house?” Noella teased, “Yep. I say it straight to her face and it does not go down well. You’ve got to watch.”

Don’t worry, I will be! And it better be good this time.

