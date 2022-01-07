ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Getting Behind The Tender Bar With Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan

By Richard Whittaker
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccuracy in a biopic can come down to the smallest recognizable detail. Like the brown cord jacket that aspiring writer J.R. (Tye Sheridan) wears - the uniform of the freelance reporter, somewhere between casual and businesslike. "Jenny Eagan," said star Lily Rabe, giving tribute to the film's costume designer. "She's...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Village Voice

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’ is a Messy Memoir

Based on J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir, George Clooney’s The Tender Bar chronicles the childhood of its author in Long Island during the ’70s and ’80s. Estranged from his alcoholic father, J.R. is raised by his mother and wise-cracking Uncle Charlie who owns a bar and mentors him on the ways of love, life, and masculinity. Conceptually, this sounds like fertile ground for an interesting character study and perhaps a fresh angle on the coming-of-age story. Unfortunately, this movie misses its mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Tender Bar review: George Clooney tells an uneventful but intimate story

Dir: George Clooney. Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. 15, 104 minsGeorge Clooney’s The Tender Bar is an ordinary story about an ordinary person. JR (Daniel Ranieri) wants to be a writer – but only in the vague, mindless way that every smart and sensitive child wants to be. Genius isn’t pumping through his blood. Or if it’s there, it’s biding its time. His mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), would rather he go to college, preferably Harvard or Yale, and become a lawyer.JR, a Long Island native, spends his childhood moored in loving chaos, living alongside his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
Salon

"The Tender Bar" star Lily Rabe on "confident" director George Clooney: "He's a great leader"

Lily Rabe is one of the busiest performers in Hollywood. In just the past year and a half, you've seen her in "The Undoing," "Tell Me Your Secrets," "The Underground Railroad" and of course, "American Horror Story." Now, in the new George Clooney-directed Amazon studio film "The Tender Bar," she costars with Ben Affleck, Christopher Lloyd and Tye Sheridan as a tenacious single mother with big dreams for her only child.
MOVIES
CultureMap Fort Worth

George Clooney pours humor and heart into The Tender Bar

In the history of movies, there's no shortage of stories with deadbeat or inattentive fathers. For whatever reasons – patriarchy, jobs taking them away from their families, alcoholism – the idea of bad fathers has had a much larger place in storytelling than good fathers. Fortunately, there are also films like The Tender Bar where a bad father can be counteracted by other people in a child’s life.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Review: Ben Affleck Is Excellent In George Clooney’s THE TENDER BAR

It might not be a film which gets the blood pressure rising, or goes for big and bold dramatic moments, but George Clooney‘s The Tender Bar is a well honed coming of age drama which delivers in a heartfelt and well intentioned way. Based on J. R. Moehringer’s best...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Tye Sheridan’s Quiet Stardom

Elkhart, Texas, is a town of roughly 1,300 people that sits about 10 miles down the highway from the relative metropolis of Palestine (pop. 17,989). This is 100 miles due East of Waco, deep into what Tye Sheridan, who has quickly become Elkhart’s most famous export, calls the state’s “piney region.” “Texas is a lot of things,” Sheridan, 25, says while stirring an iced coffee in the tony restaurant attached to a Beverly Hills hotel. “I-35 runs pretty much through the middle of the state: through Dallas, down into Waco, into Austin, all the way to San Antonio. I think anywhere west of I-35 looks like the West, and East Texas feels much more like the South.” And so it’s fitting that while the state’s arid western half conjures frontiersmen and bandits—the itinerant and fleeting—the ancestors on Sheridan’s father’s side, going back at least six generations, were born, raised, and buried within 30 miles of Elkhart. The major industry, he says, is timber.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
George Clooney
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Elvis Presley
fox32chicago.com

Ben Affleck talks new film 'The Tender Bar'

CHICAGO - Academy Award winner Ben Affleck could add a Golden Globe to his awards mantle for his performance in the new drama "The Tender Bar," which starts streaming on Amazon Prime this Friday. Affleck is nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his performance as Uncle Charlie, a wise and...
CHICAGO, IL
News-Herald.com

Clooney-directed ‘The Tender Bar’ elevated by Affleck’s performance | Movie review

It’s not that everything George Clooney touches turns to gold. However, since 1997’s ill-fated “Batman & Robin,” the actor has prioritized a good script over all else when choosing a project. That has led to a number of leading-man turns that, if not huge hits, more often were well-regarded than panned. Plus, Clooney’s acting resume has become impressively eclectic.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

George Clooney's Sentimentality Can't Prop Up The Tender Bar

George Clooney should’ve adapted J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir The Tender Bar as a one-man show instead of a feature film: The ensemble cast playing the important figures in Moehringer’s life don’t read as standalone characters as much as hagiographical mouthpieces. Fair enough—it’s his story. But Moehringer didn’t write The Tender Bar’s script; William Monahan did. Moehringer didn’t direct the film, either; Clooney did, and his considerable star power continues to translate into amateurish screen energy. His filmmaking is earnest, but so coltish that the effort is embarrassing. This doesn’t feel like the product of a Hollywood icon. It feels like a piece of community theater with a prestige bait budget.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Texan
New Haven Register

New this Week: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 7. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted but loving look at men, fueled by a soundtrack of classics like Paul Simon’s ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ and Steely Dan’s ‘Do It Again.’ It’s a valentine to guys who step up.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The Tender Bar’ on Amazon Prime: Release Date, Time, and How to Watch

George Clooney is taking audiences to Long Island in the 1970s this weekend, with the Amazon Prime streaming release of his latest film, The Tender Bar. Directed by Clooney, with a screenplay from William Monahan—who adapted J. R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name—The Tender Bar follows a boy named J.R. (Tye Sheridan) whose father disappeared at a young age. Seeking a replacement, J.R. bonds with his eccentric uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), and spends much of his childhood growing up in his uncle’s bar.
TV & VIDEOS
homenewshere.com

Review: Men fill a void in sweet film ‘The Tender Bar’

If you're ever thirsty on Long Island, look for a dive bar called The Dickens. It's a nice place, from all accounts. There are books everywhere, a group of sweet, lovable locals and a bartender who is a good soul with a tough exterior. The barflies somehow know when the Magna Carta was signed — 1215, silly! — and will line up to buy you a round of gin martinis if you get into Yale.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tye Sheridan on Seeking to Democratize VFX for Content Creators Through Wonder Dynamics

Tye Sheridan’s banner year included back-to-back features Voyagers for Neil Burger, The Card Counter for Paul Schrader and the latest, The Tender Bar for George Clooney. But he closed out last year by snagging headlines for off-screen work, too. Sheridan is co-founder of Wonder Dynamics alongside VFX expert Nikola Todorovic and in December, the startup confirmed it had raised $9 million in Series A funding from investors including Epic Games and Samsung. The influx of cash will help propel the development of Wonder’s AI-driven production platform that is designed to democratize VFX for content creators. At Tender Bar’s December premiere, Sheridan detailed...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sacramentosun.com

The Tender Bar should be George Clooney's last attempt at directing

Clooney's newest movie doesn?t stem the tide of his long run of dreadful directorial failures. It's easy to forget now, and it feels foolish in hindsight, but there was a time, long ago, when I got excited whenever I saw that a movie directed by George Clooney was coming out.
MOVIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: Good characters, lacking story in 'Tender Bar'

George Clooney takes the director’s chair to translate the J.R. Moehringer novel “The Tender Bar” into movie form. Situated comfortably, Clooney takes a secure position to tell a story safely, taking few chances yet still managing to pull on our heartstrings as a young boy grows up amidst the tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), owner of The Dickens watering hole, and the cohorts along the book-lined bar shelves.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Is JR Maguire based on a real writer? The Tender Bar character explored

As The Tender Bar gets its release on Amazon Prime, some viewers are curious to know more about the character JR Maguire. Director George Clooney tackles the story of JR Maguire (Tye Sheridan), a writer who finds solace at his local watering hole. The story explores the characters JR meets at the bar, particularly his relationship with Charlie (Ben Affleck).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy