After a very long wait, Zeri has likely been leaked as the next League of Legends champion. Everyone has known that a new adc would be the next champion coming to League of Legends. Riot devs have said that themselves. Zeri was originally supposed to be the champion released near the end of the year to likely fit in with Arcane but they decided to push that back. Now it looks like she will be joining soon, here is a look at Zeri potentially being leaked in a Tweet from SkinSpotlights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO