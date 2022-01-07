ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

People are sick of celebs virtue signalling when they have it all, says Ricky Gervais ahead of Golden Globes

By Andy Halls
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HIS withering seven-minute opening monologue as host of the Golden Globes two years ago was enough to make even the most self-assured celeb’s knees tremble.

But while Ricky Gervais would have plenty of targets to aim at this year, the world of Hollywood can sleep easy ahead of tomorrow’s stripped-back ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJOwc_0dfrBsUv00
Ricky Gervais's seven-minute opening monologue as Golden Globes host two years ago was enough to make the most self-assured celeb’s knees tremble Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oM8a_0dfrBsUv00
Ricky says: 'After Life is one of the favourite things I’ve ever done' - series three is available on Netflix from January 14 Credit: Netflix

Not only is he not hosting, La La Land is barely having an awards do at all — just streamed online and with no celebrity presenters after a backlash over diversity.

Tinseltown has boycotted the bash after an exposé of the organisers’ ethics, financial practices and lack of black members was revealed.

Reading-born Ricky, 60, who hosted five of the raucous awards in ten years, says he thinks it could even be the last time we see the event.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he said: “They’re trying to get through this and start again. I don’t think anyone’s even been invited. It’s not even a ceremony.

“You can’t predict anything in this world. They could come back stronger than ever and be loved again or it could be the last one.

“You never know. I don’t take any-thing for granted any more. I just keep plodding on. And whatever happens, happens.”

Ricky’s stint as the show’s frontman in 2020 has gone down in the history books.

No one was safe from his razor-sharp barbs.

He told off Leonardo DiCaprio for having young girlfriends, labelled James Corden a “fat p***y” and blasted celebrities for cosying up with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

He says the public’s attitude to the rich and famous, during the decade he presented the bash, did a U-turn.

He added: “2020 was my favourite one. That one captured the imagination.

"The first time I did it, ten years ago, everyone was like, ‘Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities’.

"By the last one it was like, ‘God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!’

“I know what it is. With all of the austerity and people struggling, they think, ‘Why are these people lecturing me? They’re going   to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?’

You have to make a decision as a comedian. Do you pander to the 200 most privileged people in the world in the room or the 200million watching at home?

“People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling. And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at.

“The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything.”

Ricky is a man who, on the face of it, does have everything.

He is rich beyond his wildest dreams due to the success of smash-hit shows including The Office, Extras, his numerous stand-up tours and now his most successful show to date, Netflix’s After Life.

So how does he keep in line with the common man and woman?

Chatting over Zoom from his home office in Hampstead, North London, Ricky said: “I always try and, you know, punch up.

"You have to make a decision as a comedian. Do you pander to the 200 most privileged people in the world in the room or the 200million watching at home?

In comedy, traditionally, we are jesters. We have low status. So I’m down in the mud with the other peasants, having a go.

“In comedy, traditionally, we are jesters. We have low status. So I’m down in the mud with the other peasants, having a go.

“I’ve got to be on their side. That’s why I go out there with a beer and look like a slob, because I’ve got to show people that I’m on their side.

"And that’s what is hard nowadays, to be a stand-up comedian and keep your lower status, because everyone knows how much you’ve earned.

“So I do it in two ways. I act like a slob. I go out in bad jeans and a bad T-shirt and drink beer out of a can. I remind them I’m one of them, I shouldn’t be here, I’m lucky.

“Then I do it another way. I talk about things where they’re better off than me. I’m fat, old and bald. I’m going to die before them. I’ve got a bad back. I talk about all those things that are wrong with me.”

One thing clearly not wrong with Ricky is his ability to crank out hit after hit.

People are sick of virtue signalling. They think: Why are you lecturing me? You’re going to an awards ceremony in a limo? And you’re telling me to recycle?

His latest triumph is the third, and final, series of After Life, which follows depressed newspaper journalist Tony Johnson, who wants to kill himself because his wife died of cancer.

Such has been its enormous success, it has surpassed the 100million viewer mark on Netflix.

Ricky even predicts the role of Tony will eventually become the thing he is best known for, rather than slimeball boss David Brent from The Office

He said: “I hope so, because you always want to stay relevant. You want to still be doing good work that you love as well.

“If you’ve been around for 20 years, and you’ve done ten things, everyone’s gonna love one thing more than the other. Yeah, everyone’s list is going to be in a different order.

“You go through phases. There are people that think the only thing I’ve done is the Golden Globes, people that think I’m an animal activist, and they probably don’t even realise I’m on telly.”

I get bored very quickly. And I’ve got a backlog of ideas and I want to do all of them before I die. So I can’t hang around too long.

In the build-up to the latest series of After Life, Ricky has definitively said there will not be another, that this six-episode run will be it for good.

But given the seemingly endless pot of cash at the disposal of Netflix bosses, is there a number they could put in front of him that would convince him to write series four?

He said: “There is. And I’m sure they could persuade me. Never say never.

“It doesn’t really make sense to stop it, when it’s got bigger and bigger. It makes sense in every way that I should do a fourth series — businesswise, moneywise, all those things.

“But you’ve got to stop somewhere and it’s better to stop on top and think, ‘Oh, I could have done another one’, rather than, ‘Oh, why did I do another one?’

"I learned it from Fawlty Towers. Before I did The Office I thought, ‘What a great model that is — you know, 12 episodes and everyone still loves it’. It’s stood the test of time because they put so much work into it and it was perfect.”

He added: “I’ll never milk it. That’s not just because of integrity. I get bored very quickly. And I’ve got a backlog of ideas and I want to do all of them before I die. So I can’t hang around too long.”

So what is next for Ricky? Another TV series, more stand-up tours?

After Life is one of the favourite things I’ve ever done but there’s something you can’t replace with stand-up, there’s nothing like it.

He said: “I don’t know, I’ve got it down to about three or four. And I’ve got to make sure I make the right decision because it’d be another two or three years of my life.

"But I know I want to do another stand-up as soon as I can. I want to get straight back into the saddle. I love stand-up.

"After Life is one of the favourite things I’ve ever done but there’s something you can’t replace with stand-up, there’s nothing like it.

“It’s just you and a mic and 10,000 people. It’s such a privilege. Those people who’ve paid hard-earned cash, found a babysitter, found a parking space, they might be having a bad day, they might be going through chemotherapy.

“That’s a privilege for me, you know, to go out and try to make them laugh for an hour and a half.”

  • After Life series three is available on Netflix from January 14.

Ricky's most controversial Golden Globes jokes

  • Looking at all the wonderful faces here reminds me of the great work that’s been done this year – by cosmetic surgeons.
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was 3 hours. Di Caprio attended the premiere. By the end his date was too old for him.

Gongs for the rich is wrong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10piSc_0dfrBsUv00

RICKY has blasted the UK’s honours system – saying gongs should go to those who risk their lives rather than the already rich.

He believes the system is now “meaningless” because accolades are dished out to the wrong people.

The most recent list of New Year Honours includes a number of successful businessmen and women, sports stars and politicians.

Ricky, who counts a long line of carers on the female side of his family, said: “It’s ridiculous that we give knighthoods to the most privileged people in the world, or the richest, or the people who have achieved great lives doing things they loved already.

"Honours should be for nurses, soldiers, people who who risked their lives and aren’t multi-millionaires.

“It’s bizarre that we give medals to people who have already been rewarded, every day of their life. It’s mad.

"I don’t know anyone who likes seeing a billionaire get rewarded when they know someone who’s done more.”

He added of the gongs: “They’re meaningless, but you could make them mean a bit more by giving them to someone who’s struggled and only works for others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p2G6_0dfrBsUv00
Ricky’s stint as the show’s frontman in 2020 has gone down in the history books
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P7IW_0dfrBsUv00
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Ricky's scathing opening monologue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNRPX_0dfrBsUv00
Ricky slammed Leo DiCaprio for having young girlfriends

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When are the Golden Globes 2022 and how can I watch?

THE Golden Globe Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes talent in both American and international film and television. The 2022 Golden Globe Awards is going to look and feel a lot different without a red carpet. When are the Golden Globes 2022?. The 79th Golden Globe Awards is on...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
James Corden
arcamax.com

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared via pre-recorded video at private Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis was seemingly the only celebrity to appear digitally at Sunday's (09.01.22) Golden Globes. The 2022 event took place behind closed doors with no celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ricky Gervais was right – how the ‘worthless’ Golden Globes lost their sheen

If an awards show happens in a swanky Beverly Hills hotel and there’s no one around to watch it, does anyone still care? That’s the philosophical conundrum facing the Golden Globes in 2022, which are set to go ahead this Sunday despite not being broadcast on television by NBC for the first time since 1996. There will also be no live audience, no red carpet and, according to Variety, no stars either handing out or collecting the once-coveted baubles. Just two years ago, the Golden Globes were the sort of glitzy Hollywood occasion where Brad Pitt would happily bound on stage to collect...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Golden Globes red carpet, live audience canceled

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner — but this year's ceremony, which honors the best in film and television, will look a lot different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, announced Tuesday that it's taking extra safety measures to protect those participating in Sunday’s ceremony from the latest COVID surge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes
The Independent

Ricky Gervais comments on this year’s Golden Globes happening without stars or a broadcast

Ricky Gervais has commented on the fact that this year’s Golden Globes is not being broadcast on TV for the first time in the history of the awards.The 2022 awards are going ahead without any big stars in attendance to present or collect the prizes and there will be no television broadcast, after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.The Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership –...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Golden Globes to Be Held Without Audience, Celebs in Attendance

The Golden Globes are, indeed, happening this year -- but there'll be some major changes ... including where you can catch it, and who will (or won't, rather) be there to bear witness. A release Tuesday states the Globes are going to be livestreamed this year, where winners will be...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win at untelevised Golden Globes

"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour. - Oscar hopefuls - Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

Golden Globes 2022 Will Reportedly Have No Celebrities in Attendance or Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: no red carpet, no television broadcast, and now, no celebrities in attendance. Amid ongoing criticism of the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a new report from Variety alleges that talent bookers were unable to get celebs to agree to give out the awards on Sunday, January 9. CNN also confirmed there will be no red carpet this year. The news comes after years of criticism around the lack of diversity among HFPA members and the stars and projects they nominate, which culminated in a Hollywood boycott that began in the first half of 2021. NBC, who owns the rights to the ceremony, announced in May that it wouldn't air the Golden Globes 2022 on its network.
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Golden Globes go on — with no celebs, no glamor

As the Omicron variant continues to sweep through the nation, Sundance has canceled in-person events and the Grammys have been delayed. The Golden Globes, however, will go forward, but the ceremony will look very different than in years past. The Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have spent...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Golden Globes 2022: Why isn’t awards ceremony on TV and where can I watch them?

Usually around this time of year, Hollywood prepares for the first prestigious film awards ceremony of the season.However, this weekend, despite the Golden Globes taking place, there’ll be no televised red carpets or acceptance speeches.This is due to a boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the awards ceremony’s parent organisation.The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses”...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Ricky Gervais grieves, laughs in trailer for Season 3 of 'After Life'

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a hilarious and heartbreaking trailer for the third and final season of Ricky Gervais' beloved British dramedy, After Life, on Saturday. The two-minute preview, which achieved more than 500,000 views in the first two hours it was streaming online, shows Gervais as Tony, a small-town newspaper man who heads out on a road trip to spread the ashes of his deceased father, as he still grieves for his wife, who died of cancer.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
297K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy